Is advertising in digital media more expensive?

Bárbara Sacchitiello

July 27, 2022 – 6:01 am

No media has grown as much in Brazil in recent years – in terms of attracting advertising funds – as the internet. In 2021, digital media raised a total of BRL 6.6 million in media purchasesa value 74.2% higher than that recorded in the previous year, according to data from Cenp-Meios.

Although 2020 was a period of limited funds due to the Covid-19 pandemic – and this history, obviously, directly affects the results of 2021 – it was during the health emergency that the medium stood out among people’s daily habits. With more consumers shopping and doing other activities over the internet, more advertisers have turned their eyes and investments to the digital environment.

The first three months of 2022 show that the medium continues on an upward curve in the country’s communication industry. In January, February and March of this year, Cenp-Meios pointed to a total of BRL 951.2 million in advertising investments on the internet.a value well above the first three months of 2021 (R$ 675.8 million).

More demand for a medium naturally generates an appreciation of that space. Agency professionals have been pointing out, for some time now, that buying media in the digital environment has cost more than in previous times. Since last year, the inflation of the digital medium ends up being a subject among advertising professionals.

related Investment in digital reaches R$ 30.2 billion

There have been dramatic increases in the cost of CPM (cost per thousand) and CPC (cost per click) across all major platforms, from Google to Snapchat, in particular from 2020 onwards”, acknowledges Abel Reis, partner and chief product officer at consultancy Uotz. . According to him, two factors explain this increase in values: the growing demand for online media from advertisers of all sizes and the reduction in the organic reach of social platforms, which force advertisers to increase their investment in paid media.

Another factor to which the market attributes the higher prices of the digital medium is the prioritization of investment in performance. Glaucia Montanha, head of digital business and media at Artplan and head of Convert, explains that, as part of the purchase of digital media takes place by auction, it is natural for brands to be interested in acquiring spaces in nobler areas of portals, social networks and in e-commerce environments that can lead to conversion. This, according to Glaucia, ends up expanding the search for the same spaces, which tends to inflate the environment. “This movement has already been happening in the pandemic and continues this year. If brands and agencies continue to focus only on performance to buy media, digital tends to get more expensive”, she says.

Daniela Galego, head of sales at Yahoo Brasil, admits that inflation has become a thorn in everyone’s side, since the advertising market is not detached from the planet’s macroeconomic reality. “I don’t believe, however, that costs will rise to the point where they become unaffordable,” she projects.

Controlled valuation

Like her, other professionals in the advertising market also see the rise in prices as a natural movement of a media that has been gaining more representation in business. Vitor Miguel, performance director at WMcCann, highlights that the higher value further increases the importance of multidisciplinary work. “So that, from the union of data, planning, creation and research, campaigns are created that, in fact, add value within such a competitive scenario”, he says.

As the digital audience increased, however, several other channels and inventories were created for digital advertising, such as connected TV and podcasts, which ends up helping to balance supply and demand, in the opinion of Luciana Finatti, vice-president. president of GDB sales for Brazil. “What I believe is that brands are now buying smarter, more assertively and with more layers of security, which guarantees a better user experience and, consequently, more profitability for the advertiser”, she highlights.

Vicente Varela, chief data & media officer at Lew’Lara\TBWA, points out that, for the next few years, the cost of advertising in the digital environment should be even higher. However, due to another factor. “The need to employ technologies that involve the production of creative variation, capture and cleaning of data, audience qualification, implementation of brand suitability and brand safety metrics”, he lists.