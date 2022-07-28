Is Hidden Agent worth watching? The film is already the second most watched on Netflix

hidden agent is officially the second-biggest opening movie of the year on Netflix after having 88.5 million hours watched.

The film just lost to The Adam Projectwhich was watched for 92 million hours on its debut.

This places the film in fifth place in the entire history of Netflix to date, behind only The Adam Project, Bird Box, Don’t Look Up and Red Alert.

Therefore, the Russo Brothers movie can already be considered a great success. It is worth remembering that it is one of the most expensive Netflix original productions of all, as its budget was over 200 million dollars.

Stars Reveal What No One Knows About Action Scenes

In an interview with the website Collider, actors Chris Evans and Ana de Armas commented on the production of the action scenes that the public sees on screens.

“I think the time it takes to shoot just, the simplest thing that maybe is on screen for two minutes, would take two weeks. Like the scale, the complexity of how to get all the actors and elements and locations together or whether it’s in the studio and blue screen or whatever, how to make it all work at once and combine with each other the energy and characters and everything. that’s just, it’s very, very complex. Really tiring”, Ana de Armas said.

Chris Evans complemented the colleague’s speech, remembering how much they need to dedicate themselves to the same movement for a long time so that the details are perfect.

“I mean, it’s repetition. In addition to this film, Ana and I made another film together, and in this film, it required this constant repetition. And it’s one thing if the scene itself only requires a moment of action, the whole setup and every moment is devoted to a quick punch.”

“But if that quick punch also embodies a little humanity or comedy, or a little tape of something authentic that also elevates the action to something more relatable, that you have to repeat those things over and over.” “It’s repetition. It’s the fact that you’re going to be doing the same thing from a thousand angles, a thousand times. And you can’t walk away, because every take matters,” he pointed out.

