Is the Resort on Netflix? (where to watch)

A new black comedy series titled the resort is now broadcasting. If you’re wondering where you can watch this TV show, we’ve got you covered. We share the streaming house for the resort below.

The black comedy series was created by Sam Esmail and Andy Siara, with Ben Sinclair as director. You may know Esmail as the creator of the popular dramatic thriller series Mr. Robot. He is also known for directing the first season of Return home starring Julia Roberts and Bobby Cannavale. Siara is credited as a writer for the Peacock miniseries. angelyne. Lastly, Sinclair is best known for co-creating the comedy-drama series high maintenance.

The story follows a couple who decide to vacation on the Riviera Maya at the Oceana Vista Resort for their anniversary, not knowing that they will soon be pulled into an unsolved mystery that took place fifteen years earlier.

The cast includes many well-known actors such as William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, Nick Offerman, Gabriela Cartol, Skyler Gisondo, Debby Ryan and Dylan Baker. So where can you watch this black comedy? Keep reading to find out!

Is the Resort on Netflix?

Unfortunately, no matter how much you search, you won’t find black comedy on Netflix. In fact, the show is an original series on another streaming service. Don’t worry though. Netflix has a lot of alternative streaming options now on their platform.

We recommend checking Murderville, The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window and Boo, bitch. If none of our suggestions interest you, I’m sure you’ll find something on Netflix that will be enjoyable to watch. All you have to do is browse the streamer’s endless catalog of comedy series.

Where to watch The Resort

the resort is available for transmission in Pavão. Starting July 28, the first three episodes are streaming on the platform. New episodes will be released every Thursday after that. The first episode is available to watch for free with ads. However, you will need to have a subscription to the streaming service to have access to all episodes.

Check out the official trailer for a preview of the series!

The first three episodes of the resort are now broadcasting on Peacock. Are you going to watch the black comedy series?