Isabella Menin, from Marília, starts dispute at Miss Grand Brazil – News about marília tour

Model and influencer Isabella Menin, from Marília, began her participation in the Miss Grand Brazil title dispute, which will have a contest this Thursday with candidates from all over the country and is worth a spot at the Grand International.

Isabella, who was once Miss Student City and Miss Teen International, participated in the first preliminary activities, including an interview.

The event is held in Brasília and the model, daughter of Miss Marília Adriana Novaes, has already made presentations, especially at the beach fashion show, in which all candidates wear the same model of garment, opened by the candidate from Marília.

But Isabella also shone and gained good repercussion on social networks with the model of the gala dress for dinner, in addition to coffee with all the candidates.

Graduated in economics – she intends to work in the fashion and beauty market – the candidate from the Grand Alto do Cafezal region showed sobriety and elegance in the interview model.

“That’s when we can share a little more about ourselves, our experiences and our ideas with the judges”, he explains.

He chose the green model for three reasons: it is one of the main colors that symbolizes Miss Grand International; is one of the main colors of the flag of Brazil and symbolism.

“It is the color that symbolizes one of the main messages I want to share with them: hope, new beginnings and the possibility to grow and prosper despite any challenge.

At the age of 25, Isabella also works on a project to support institutions serving people with disabilities, Beyond, which you can learn about in detail on the project’s official page.

