Júlia Pinheiro would like to return to present reality shows

Júlia Pinheiro revealed the desire to embrace new projects in the SIC The presenter, who disputes the afternoon slot of Portuguese television with Manuel Luís Gouchait is assumed that they are willing to present a reality show.

Was in TVI that Júlia had more opportunities to lead such programs. The 1st edition of Secret Story: House of Secrets was presented by itself, as well as The Celebrity Farm, Celebrity Circus, dream wedding, 1st Company, My Hateful, Unbelievable Fiance and Peter the Millionaire.

At SICwhere in addition to being a presenter, she accumulates the position of director of SIC Woman and gives SIC Guysthe incursions into reality TV stayed for the first edition of Heavy weightin 2011. The format, which was a success, would later be led by Bárbara Guimarães.

In statements to TV Guide, confessed his enthusiasm for the format and was willing to accept an invitation, should it arise and the conditions were to his liking. “I really love reality shows. Today it had to be something different. If an invitation came up and it was a reality show in which my participation as a presenter was interesting, I would accept“, took on.

The presenter also highlighted the various projects that keep her busy with television. Among the family, the podcast to the one who gives voice and books, time is scarce. “I have a family to take care of… But above all I am a person who has many interests. I’m a compulsive reader. I have the podcast A Noite da Má Língua, and I am designing other podcasts. So things are always coming up that can happen.”. The holidays that are at the door”they come at just the right time. I already needed a break from this busy routine.”, he added.

Currently, he leads the talk show Juliaa more intimate format that has accompanied her over the years.

Remember that the next reality show occupying the antenna of the Paço de Arcos station will be Who Wants to Date the Farmer?. The premiere takes place in September and the one chosen to lead the program is Andrea Rodrigueswhich has already presented the previous editions.