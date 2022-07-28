‘Justice League 2’ Project Gets Trailer in Campaign to Restore the Snyderverse; Check out!

The campaign #RestoreTheSnyderVerse gained popularity again when a fan-made trailer recently started to go viral.

Made through animation inspired by the storyboards of Zack Snyderthe preview titled ‘Justice League 2 Project‘ is yet another attempt to convince the executives of DC Films to continue the universe created in the filmmaker’s adaptations.

Throughout the video, we see Darkseid disintegrating Lois Lane to manipulate Superman, making him his slave. From there, we are introduced to the new members of the League, which includes Green Lantern and even Deadshot.

Together, they must stop Superman and the villain from taking over Earth.

Unfortunately, the current command of the Warner has no interest in continuing with the SnyderVerse due to previous losses with ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘ and ‘Justice League‘.

Even so, fans still hold out hope that the studio is still interested in resuming the partnership with Snyder in the future.

Hoping for something new from the Snyder Verse on DC Fandome, #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/TTReV3TTBg — Bart Allen – I screwed up the timeline (@Bart_dcu) October 16, 2021

While the #DCFanDome does not start, we demonstrate our full support for the movement #RestoreTheSnyderVerseas it is also part of the great community of DC Comics fans!#We areDC pic.twitter.com/Bcb3QrVUlQ — DC Legacy (@olegadodadc) October 16, 2021

JUSTICE LEAGUE IS SOLD OUT! pic.twitter.com/9vUFtNcL0J — Bottleneck Gallery (@BottleneckNYC) October 14, 2021

The DC Multiverse is gigantic… there will always be room for the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse! pic.twitter.com/Pthc6HD49G — DC Legacy (@olegadodadc) October 16, 2021

70k on tag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, can I count on you to arrive in half an hour at 100K? Today I’m in cheerleader mode! pic.twitter.com/wErswrQbor — SnyderCut • BR | Portal Zack Snyder (@SnyderCutBR) October 16, 2021

I REALLY want to see this scene#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/FD7x86fq4L — Jared of Snyderverse ⨺ (@JaredLetoCareca) October 16, 2021

“Complete the ‘Justice League’.”

“Wait for us on October 16th.”

Wait for us on October 16th!!#RestoreTheSnyderVerse https://t.co/jVJxiVUkvI — Mr. Vianna (@gabrielmviana) October 5, 2021

“Has a movie ever been called a GLOBAL PHENOMENON? I’m just saying, that’s an insanely privileged compliment. Imagine being the studio responsible for a global phenomenon and not continuing to develop it. Insanity.”

Has a movie ever before been called a GLOBAL PHENOMENON? I’m just saying, that’s some insanely high praise. Imagine being the studio who OWNS it and not building off of it. Insanity. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/BZfKZEARg2 — Ralphisto (@RalphistoBohner) October 5, 2021

“October 16 at 2:14pm we all must promote #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. Spread the word.”

October 16th at 2:14 PM UTC all of us trend with #RestoreTheSnyderVerse

SPREAD THE WORD pic.twitter.com/BU0gGdEJoS — The Batfleck Movie #MakeTheBatfleckMovie (@BatfleckMovie) October 4, 2021

“I’m so proud that this fandom helped launch what is now being considered a ‘Global Phenomenon’. When someone doubts you, never give up. Work even harder to prove those who doubt them wrong. We will continue to do just that.”

I am so proud this fandom helped release what is now being considered a

“global phenomenon” When someone doubts you, never give up. Work even harder to prove those doubters wrong. We will continue to do just that. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/V5RWGPHj0S — Leonidas (#ReleaseTheAyerCut ) (@Signs2323) October 5, 2021

“Wonder Woman (the president of Warner Media).”

“I still have hope.”

Heck yeah. I still have hope. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse https://t.co/witcIRfHLs — The Sage (@WordsOfSage) October 6, 2021

hell yeah it is#RestoreTheSnyderVerse https://t.co/uFqRuoLYTj — Ray Jay Mahoney (@Rayge8281) October 6, 2021

So, you still have hope to see a continuation of the version of ‘Justice League’ idealized by Zack Snyder?

Review | Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Movie Rescues the Supergroup and BURNS the Past

‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ tells the story of Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), who determined to ensure that Superman’s ultimate sacrifice (Henry Cavill) was not in vain, aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from a threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face their own demons from the past before they can finally form an unprecedented league of heroes. However, it may be too late for Batman (affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) save the planet from villains Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their evil plans.

