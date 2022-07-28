‘Justice League 2’ Project Gets Trailer in Campaign to Restore the Snyderverse; Check out!

Admin 11 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

The campaign #RestoreTheSnyderVerse gained popularity again when a fan-made trailer recently started to go viral.

Made through animation inspired by the storyboards of Zack Snyderthe preview titled ‘Justice League 2 Project‘ is yet another attempt to convince the executives of DC Films to continue the universe created in the filmmaker’s adaptations.

Throughout the video, we see Darkseid disintegrating Lois Lane to manipulate Superman, making him his slave. From there, we are introduced to the new members of the League, which includes Green Lantern and even Deadshot.

Together, they must stop Superman and the villain from taking over Earth.

Check out:

Enjoy watching:

Unfortunately, the current command of the Warner has no interest in continuing with the SnyderVerse due to previous losses with ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘ and ‘Justice League‘.

Even so, fans still hold out hope that the studio is still interested in resuming the partnership with Snyder in the future.

Check out some of the campaign publications:

“Complete the ‘Justice League’.”

“Wait for us on October 16th.”

“Has a movie ever been called a GLOBAL PHENOMENON? I’m just saying, that’s an insanely privileged compliment. Imagine being the studio responsible for a global phenomenon and not continuing to develop it. Insanity.”

“October 16 at 2:14pm we all must promote #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. Spread the word.”

“I’m so proud that this fandom helped launch what is now being considered a ‘Global Phenomenon’. When someone doubts you, never give up. Work even harder to prove those who doubt them wrong. We will continue to do just that.”

“Wonder Woman (the president of Warner Media).”

“I still have hope.”

So, you still have hope to see a continuation of the version of ‘Justice League’ idealized by Zack Snyder?

Watch our review of Snyder Cut:

Review | Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Movie Rescues the Supergroup and BURNS the Past

‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ tells the story of Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), who determined to ensure that Superman’s ultimate sacrifice (Henry Cavill) was not in vain, aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from a threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face their own demons from the past before they can finally form an unprecedented league of heroes. However, it may be too late for Batman (affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) save the planet from villains Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their evil plans.

Don’t forget to watch:

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney reveals she doesn’t have enough money to take a break between projects

Emmy-nominated actress opened up about salary paid by HBO and the costs of the profession …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved