Justice League prints new posters of DC League of Super Pets

Warner Bros. has released new posters of their new animation, DC League of Super Pets. The Justice League, plus Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, shine in the animation arts.

Check out:

Warner Bros announces Priscilla Alcântara and Marco Luque in the dub of DC League of Super Pets

Krypto the Super-Hound and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped.

In the list we have Dwayne The Rock Johnson like Krypto, Kevin Hart like Ace/Bat-Dog, John Krasinski like Superman, Diego Luna like Chip, Natasha Lyonne like Merton and Vanessa Byer as BP, in addition to Kate McKinnon, Marc Maron like Lex Luthor and Keanu Reeves like Batman.

In Brazil in the dubbing cast we have Priscilla Alcantara like PB, Marcos Luque like Chip, Wendel Bezerra with two characters Mark and Keith, Duda Espinosa will be Ace, Marcelo Garcia will be Krypto, Ilka Pinheiro the turtle Myrtes and Guilherme Briggsthe Superman.

Jared Stern took care of the script and will also direct the feature with Sam Levine.

DC League of Super Pets hits theaters in July 2022.

I have a degree in Information Systems, and I love cinema, television and theater. I work, read a lot, study, go to cinemas, parks and run (exceeded the personal goal of 21km), and still I watch series, movies and read books and write about them for over 10 years… Yes, I don’t even know how I manage to organize my schedule in the midst of so much nerdiness. Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DanArtimos

twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DanArtimos —

Related