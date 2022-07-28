Justice recognizes Vasco’s right to play at Maracanã whenever he wants | vasco

The Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro recognized, this Wednesday, Vasco’s right to play at Maracanã whenever he wants – with the exception, of course, of days when there are already scheduled matches. This is the first judgment on the merits (that is, that is not in an injunction) published on the matter.

The information was first published by the channel “Attention Vascaínos” and then confirmed by ge. The decision by judge Alessandro Oliveira Félix, from the 51st Civil Court, is from the same process that allowed Vasco to command the Maracanã in the match against Sport on July 3, for the 16th round of Série B of the Brasileirão. At the time, an injunction forced the consortium to make the stadium available.

Maracanã Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro

Last week, Flamengo had asked in court for guarantees that the decision in favor of Vasco related solely and exclusively to the match against Sport. The club’s fear was that the sentence would set a precedent that would force it to make the stadium available whenever requested. Judge Lúcia Regina Esteves has not yet manifested in relation to this demand.

As for this Thursday’s decision, the consortium can still appeal to the second instance. Check out an excerpt from the sentence:

“It is also worth mentioning that the defendant only has the right to permission to use the public property in a precarious way. The intended location is a public good of the State of Rio de Janeiro, and the defendant is a mere permissionaire of the complex, and not the owner, being evident that the Term of Permission is obligatorily binding on the parties.

The aforementioned Term determines that ‘subject to availability of dates, other clubs in the State of Rio de Janeiro will be allowed to play official matches at Maracanã’, as well as that ‘the licensee must allow the use of the Stadium in equal conditions by the other clubs in the professional football’ […] and that the defendant must manage the operation in order to host the greatest number of first-rate football matches at the Stadium.

Given the absence of a match scheduled for the date in question and taking into account the fact that matches are often played on consecutive days, there is no need to think about risking the state of the pitch, as health, peace and safety of the public”.

The judge denied Vasco only the right to rent Maracanã under the same financial conditions as Fluminense, which was one of the requests made by the club in the initial part of the process. Therefore, Vasco’s claim was partially upheld.

The Government of Rio de Janeiro launched this Thursday the public notice for the new Maracanã bid, with Flamengo, Fluminense and Vasco among the main interested parties.

