Justice suspends the effects of the Deliberative Council meeting, which recommended the sale of SAF do Vasco | vasco

THE action proposed by the Meritorious of Vasco had a judgment dismissed at first instance. The second instance decision, given in an injunction earlier this Wednesday, was accepted and established a period of 48 hours from the summons for the club to open the contracts.

The decision, however, did not interfere with the holding of the meeting. The group then filed a new action on the night shift to paralyze the extraordinary meeting of the Deliberative Councilclaiming that, as they did not have access to the contracts, they did not have the necessary basis to vote on the matter.

“The applicants are requesting an injunction to immediately suspend/cancel the Extraordinary Session of the Deliberative Council that is currently being held in a hybrid manner (in person at the Lagoa nautical headquarters, at Rua General Tarso Fragoso, nº: 65 and virtually at own system), so that it is immediately paralyzed, noting that, if eventually concluded, it will not be able to produce any effect until a further final decision, all under penalty of a fine of R$ 1,000,000.00 to the President of the Deliberative Council and/ or to any other club official who dares to breach the court order”.

The sentence came after the end of the meeting, in which 181 board members approved the recommendation to sell the SAF against one vote against and seven abstentions. The judge on duty, Isabel Teresa Pinto Coelho Diniz, ruled in favor of the meritorious group.

“The decision was rendered on yesterday’s date, and the deadline for submission of documents by the defendant has not yet expired, it being evident that the holding of the Meeting on this date without the authors being aware of the full content of such contracts makes it impossible to fully exercise their rights and duties as members of the club.

It is worth mentioning that the Meeting has probably already been concluded, in view of the advanced time of delivery of this decision, so that it is necessary to suspend the effects of the resolutions voted, in order to enable the analysis of the contracts and the regularity of the resolutions, both by the authors and by the Natural Judgment”.

The decision may delay the holding of the General Assembly scheduled for August 7, when the members will vote on the 777 proposal. for this date. As the effects of the meeting on the CD are suspended, there is no way to protocol.

The club will appeal to try to reverse the decision as soon as possible, as it is in a hurry to complete the SAF approval rite. With the sale approved by the partners, all football assets will be transferred to SAF the next day, and 777 will take over football immediately. This scenario would allow the company to invest in the team before the transfer window closes on August 15.

