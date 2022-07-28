King’s life! Brad Pitt buys castle for millionaire in California

In order to change airs, the actor Brad Pitt spent 40 million dollars (about 215 million reais) and bought a castle in the city of Carmel, California.

The site was built between 1918 and 1922 and was once the home of writer Daniel Lewis James.

So far, the actor has not disclosed whether he plans to permanently move to the place or if he will use it for another purpose.

Over so many years of his career in Hollywood, he has one of the biggest fortunes among actors of his generation.

He recently split from Angelina Jolie, who he was married to for several years. The two faced each other in court over disagreements over a winery they have in common, but he ended up losing.

fight in justice

The whole process with Angelina Jolie began when she made the decision to sell her stake in the winery that belonged to the couple.

Pitt claimed that the sale would have been illegal, as the two agreed that they could never do any kind of negotiation without the two agreeing.

Meanwhile, Jolie sold her share to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler, who owns the Stolichnaya vodka brand.

Last Friday (22), however, Jolie’s lawyers obtained a subpoena for Brad Pitt, his business manager and his company, Mondo Bong, to deliver all property documents to the new partners, with no other option.

Her lawyers explained:

“So she made the difficult decision to sell her part of the business. After making several offers to her ex-husband, and knowing that the business would be inherited by her children, she found a business partner with experience in this industry.”

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

The actor opened up about depression and said he felt alone all his life

In addition to the problems with his ex-wife, the actor vented to the American magazine GQ about his mental health.

“I’ve always felt very alone in my life, alone growing up as a child, alone even here, and it’s only recently that I’ve had a bigger hug from my friends and family.”

“What is this line [da tatuagem]was [o poeta Rainer Maria] Rilke or Einstein, believe it or not, but it was something about when you can walk with the paradox, when you carry real pain and real joy simultaneously, that’s maturity, that’s growth,” he said.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.