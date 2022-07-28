Live debate is interrupted by presenter fainting (video)

Anchor who was mediating the political clashes felt sick and fell to the ground in the TV studio edit

247 – Candidates who participated in the political debate of the English channel Talk TV had a great scare. The show’s host, Kate McCann, passed out live on stage at the attraction, causing people in the studio to run to her aid. Politicians who are running for the post of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom were surprised by the fall and noise of the occurrence. The report is from the portal Na Telinha.

Liz Truss, one of the candidates, was speaking when she was interrupted by the scare of the journalist’s malaise, and put her hand over her mouth in concern. Not knowing what to do, she went to the presenter to find out what had happened, although the camera didn’t exactly show the anchor on the ground.

Despite the debate having been suspended, the broadcaster said that the presenter is fine, but that, on medical advice, she could not return to work anytime soon. The channel also apologized to viewers for what happened. Although the case took place in the United Kingdom, in Brazil there have been similar cases of presenters fainting live.

A televised debate between the two prime ministerial candidates in the UK had to be stopped after the show's host collapsed live. The network reported that journalist Kate McCann is doing well #CNNNewDay pic.twitter.com/E3YZNNCUs6 — CNN Brasil (@CNNBrasil) July 27, 2022

