López analyzes start at Palmeiras and praises fans: “Incredible” | palm trees

José Manuel López seems to be totally attuned to Palmeiras. Reserve against América-MG, in the match that marked his debut for Verdão, the striker was a starter in the 2-1 victory over Internacional, last Sunday, at Allianz Parque.

López praises Palmeiras fans and projects Brasileirão sequel

In addition to celebrating the victory and the turn of the round in the leadership of the Brasileirão, the Argentine had his first contact with the Palmeiras fans and was full of praise.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

– I am very happy for the last game and the victory. I think we did things very well and played a smart game. It was an important triumph thinking about the classification and I was also very happy for the Palmeiras fans, which is incredible – said the striker.

1 of 1 José Manuel López training for Palmeiras at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco José Manuel López in training for Palmeiras at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco

The Argentine striker also commented on the sequence of Palmeiras in the Brasileirão, analyzing Ceará, next Saturday’s opponent, at 16:30 (Brasilia), away from home, in the opening of the competition return.

– It is very good to arrive at a team that is leader of the national championship. It’s a very big team and we’re going to try to keep improving and giving our best in each game. Ceará is a very strong team and they told me about the weather, which is warmer than here, but we will have to think about ourselves and do our best because then we will be closer to victory.

López should start the match against Ceará. Even without being able to count on Rony, who is recovering from a muscle injury, Abel Ferreira should keep the team that won Internacional. Therefore, Verdão must enter the field with Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez (Vanderlan); Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Lopez (Merentiel).

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

With 39 points, Palmeiras won the symbolic title of the first round and leads the Brazilian Championship with four points ahead of Corinthians, vice-leader.

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧