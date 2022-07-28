Man Sues Mars Claiming Skittles Contain Dangerous Toxin

the giant of confectionery Mars has been sued by a consumer who says its Skittles product is “unfit for human consumption”. According to NBC News, the lawsuit is brought by Jenile Thames in California, who says the product contains “high levels” of titanium dioxide (TiO2) – a color additive. However, the accused company claims that it complies with FDA (Food and Drug Administration) regulations. Check out more information about the Skittles contain dangerous toxin.

Mars wants to remove TiO2 from its products

The company uses titanium dioxide to produce Skittles’ famous artificial color. However, the suit alleges that Mars, which continues to use the additive in its products in the US, does not inform consumers about the effects of consuming the toxin.

But in 2016, the big candy factory publicly stated that it intended to remove titanium dioxide from its products for years to come, but the substance is still used in Skittles today.

Titanium Dioxide is not prohibited

Color additives are generally safe to use in food coloring according to federal FDA regulations. However, there are restrictions, such as, for example, the amount of titanium dioxide must not exceed 1% of the weight of the food.

banned in France

The lawsuit document carries a note that the substance was banned in France in 2019, and Mars said it would comply with new laws there. That’s because the European Food Safety Authority concluded in May that titanium dioxide cannot be considered safe to eat and will therefore be banned.

More process information

The filing document also states that consumers face an increased risk of a number of health effects they are not aware of, genotoxicity. In addition, it says that this substance would have the ability to alter DNA.

It also claims that titanium dioxide, used in adhesives, plastics, paints, coatings and other materials, has been shown to be able to cross biological membranes, circulate in the body and enter cells.

Finally, it alleges that Thames would not have purchased Skittles had he known the product contained titanium dioxide and is seeking damages for fraud as well as violations of California’s consumer protection laws.