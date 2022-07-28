Man ‘tracked’ by police after stealing cell phone in hospital

The cell phone was recovered and the author arrested in the act – Credit: Disclosure

This Wednesday (27), police officers from the SIG (General Investigations Sector) of the 2nd Police Station in Dourados arrested a 39-year-old man.





He is accused of stealing a nursing technician’s cell phone.





The victim was working at a public hospital in Dourados when she left her cell phone near a computer.





When he returned to look for it, he realized that the object had been subtracted.





Civil police officers identified the location of the cell phone device, finding the perpetrator of the theft in the same place, arrested in the act.





The occurrence was registered by the victim at the Virtual Police Station.





