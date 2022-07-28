Marcius Melhem’s mockery of Dani Calabresa’s dismissal

A post made by Marcius Melhem after the announcement of the resignation of Dani Pepperoni from Globo was seen by internet users as debauchery. As revealed by UOL, the actress had her seven-year contract with the broadcaster ended and now she will have a contract per work in which to participate, a model that has been increasingly adopted by the channel.

He published on his Twitter, this Wednesday (27), an animated GIF of the series The Morning Showfrom AppleTV+, in which the protagonist, played by Jennifer Aniston, says, in English: “It’s time for you to go home.” The tweet also had a globe and an arrow, implying that it would be the phrase “the world goes round”.

The American series revolves around Alex (Aniston)a morning news anchor who struggles to stay in the post after her partner of fifteen years, Mitch (Steve Carell)is fired amid a sexual misconduct scandal.

About an hour later, Melhem shared the tweet with a comment: “Today has Flamengo x Athletico Paranaense. Not this time! Day to forward their elimination!!”.

The former director of Globo’s humor department was denounced for sexual and moral harassment before the national women’s ombudsman of the Public Ministry by eight women who were his subordinates. He, in turn, denies the accusations and files a lawsuit against Calabresa, for moral damages.

