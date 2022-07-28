Marisa Abela in talks to play Amy Winehouse in biopic

(Images: Getty Images)

Announced at the beginning of July, the biopic of Amy Winehouse is close to defining its protagonist. According to Varietythe actress Marisa Abela is in talks to play the singer in “Back to Black“, and is a favorite with producers.

The British actress is currently known for the series “Industry“, a thriller set in the financial market. She was also in the series “SNAKE“, in the movie “rogue agent” and will appear in the drama “She Is Love” along with Sam Riley and Haley Bennett.

The film is set to follow Winehouse’s entire career, which began as a jazz singer in North London and grew stratospherically to winning Grammys and becoming the icon she is to this day, with hits like rehab and Back to Black, between others. His life was tragically cut short in 2011, aged 27, after a long battle with drug addiction and alcoholism.

The film will be directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, of “50 shades of gray” and “Nowhere Boy“, film about the adolescence of John Lennon. The screenplay is by Matt Greenhalgh, who has written two other biopics of music stars: “Control“, about Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis, and himself “Nowhere Boy“.