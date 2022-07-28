Marvel Phase Five: All Movies and TV Series

At the end of this year, Phase Four of the Marvel Universe will conclude. From 2023 to 2024, we’ll be in Phase Five, the second part of what Marvel is calling the ‘Multiverse Saga’.

With highly anticipated follow-up films like The Marvels, new cinematic debuts like Blade, and the return of Netflix’s favorite Daredevil, Phase Five has a lot to offer in the world of superheroes. If you want to see how the order of movies and shows is shaping up, read on.

You can also check out how to watch Marvel movies and shows in order.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Theatrical release date: February 17, 2023

Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors

Peyton Reed is once again directing an Ant-Man movie, which is apparently going to lean on this idiotic joke about putting ‘quantum’ in front of everything. Perhaps most excitingly, Jonathan Majors is confirmed to appear as Kang the Conqueror – a big bad that we now hope to be Thanos from the Multiverse Saga.

What if…? season 2

disney

Disney+ release date: early 2023

Starring: TBC

The animated series What if…? is back for a second season, with more alternate stories of characters from across the Marvel universe, told by The Watcher. In this series we will have stories about Steve Rogers as the Winter Soldier, Iron Man and Gamora teaming up and much more.

Secret Invasion

disney

Disney+ release date: Spring 2023

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke

Nick Fury is back, and he’s joined by Captain Marvel’s Skrull Talos from Ben Mendelsohn. This new Disney+ series will explore one of comics’ iconic arcs: the Skrulls’ secret invasion of Earth, when shapeshifters surreptitiously replaced countless political figures (and superheroes) across the planet in an attempt to take over it.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

disney

Theatrical release date: May 5, 2023

Cast: Christ Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Chukwudi Iwuji

James Gunn is back at Marvel for his third Guardians movie, long overdue thanks to Disney’s firing and rehiring. vol. 3 will follow directly from the Guardians Vacation Special and will be the final ride for the gang as they take on the High Evolutionary.

echo

disney

Disney+ release date: Summer 2023

Cast: Alaqua Cox, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio

Echo is a character that was introduced in Hawkeye, and she’s getting her own spin-off. She will be joined by Matt Murdock and his alleged uncle Wilson Fisk. Maya Lopez is the first Native American heroine of the MCU and one of the few deaf characters in the franchise.

Loki season 2

disney

Disney+ release date: Summer 2023

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino

Loki was the first Disney+ series to have a second season confirmed. The god Trickster will return to TVA, where the timelines are turned upside down after Sylvie killed He Who Remains – releasing Kang into the multiverse.

The wonders

disney

Theatrical release date: July 28, 2023

Cast: Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris

Captain Marvel’s second outing will be helmed by Nia DaCosta – the creator behind the 2021 Candyman reboot. Brie Larson, of course, will be back in the lead role, but she’ll be joined by the new Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani and Monica Rambeau from Teyonah Parris, after her appearance in WandaVision. Additionally, Zawe Ashton has been cast as the villain – although we don’t know who.

Blade

disney

Theatrical release date: November 3, 2023

Cast: Mahershala Ali, Kit Harington

It’s been years since Wesley Snipes dropped the katana, and now Mahershala Ali is back for her second Marvel role (he was in Luke Cage on Netflix, remember?) The half-vampire vampire hunter is coming to the big screen, and he’ll be joined by Dane Whitman/Black Knight (Kit Harington) from Eternals.

Iron heart

disney

Disney+ release date: Fall 2023

Cast: Dominique Thorne

Ironheart is a recent addition to the comics and follows Riri Williams, a genius young inventor who creates an armor that puts Tony Stark to shame. It remains to be seen if anyone from the Iron Man movies will make an appearance, but we’d be surprised not to see Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan appear somewhere.

Agatha: Chaos Coven

disney

Disney+ release date: Winter 2023

Cast: Kathryn Hahn

The MCU character with the best theme song of all time is getting her own series. Agatha Harkness was first introduced in WandaVision and has a rich history to explore as a witch – something that will no doubt be detailed in this new original.

Daredevil: Born Again

disney

Disney+ release date: Spring 2024

Cast: Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio

The Netflix Marvel series Daredevil will return, with Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin returning to their hero and villain roles, respectively. In the comics, the Born Again arc is one of the lowest parts of Matt’s life where Fisk discovers his true identity and massively explores it.

Captain America: New World Order

disney

Theatrical release date: May 3, 2024

Cast: Anthony Mackie

Captain America will have a fourth installment, with Anthony Mackie taking up the shield once again following his appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The caption of this movie is interesting as this organization is led by none other than the Red Skull in the comics. Could we see the return of another iconic villain?

Rays

disney

Theatrical release date: July 26, 2024

Starring: TBC

Marvel has been slowly planting the seeds for a Thunderbolts movie, with the introduction of antagonists like Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and John Walker. In the comics, the Thunderbolts are a group of reformed villains and anti-heroes who band together on various missions – similar to DC’s Suicide Squad.

What other Marvel projects are in the works?

Marvel has announced a few different shows and movies that we know are on the way, but we have no confirmation that they will be coming in Phase Five. They are:

Spider-Man: Freshman Year – Disney+ release date: 2024 (month to be determined)

– Disney+ release date: 2024 (month to be determined) marvel zombies – Disney+ release date: to be determined

– Disney+ release date: to be determined Armor Wars – Disney+ release date: to be determined

– Disney+ release date: to be determined deadpool 3 – Theatrical release date: to be determined

– Theatrical release date: to be determined Untitled Spider-Man Trilogy – Theatrical release dates: to be determined

– Theatrical release dates: to be determined Untitled series Wakanda Disney+ – Disney+ release date: to be determined

– Disney+ release date: to be determined Shang-Chi’s Untitled Sequel: Theatrical release date: TBC

Meanwhile, the following movies have been confirmed for Phase Six: