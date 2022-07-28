Marvel’s New Sorcerer Supreme has made epic in new story

A few months ago in the comics, Doctor Strange died and his beloved wife Clea took her place as Earth’s (and Dark Dimension’s) new Sorcerer Supreme.

Now the fourth issue of the new character-focused magazine has been released and, once again, history shows us how Clea is equivalent and even more powerful than her late husband.

The new edition of ‘Strange‘ picks up where the last issue left off: with the announcement of Umar, Clea’s mother and Dormammu’s sister, visiting the Sanctum Sanctorum, which leaves the Sorceress Supreme on edge.

Arriving, Umar, oddly enough, says she is proud of Clea who, although surprised, remains steadfast in not lowering her head to her mother when considering all that the fearsome Umar has done to her, Strange and an entire (Dark) dimension in the past. .

However, we discover that Umar was only proud of her daughter because she thought she had, in fact, hatched a decades-old plan to overthrow Strange and assume his mantle of Sorcerer Supreme, thus enabling his conquest of the Earth dimension, something Clea promptly did. denies.

Without much time for conversation beyond that, the two are attacked by the Blasphemy Cartel, who attack the Sanctum with a demon and some sort of dead version of Moon Knight possessed by several souls that, previously, only Harvestman could purge.

Umar takes care of the Cartel soldiers, killing them all, while Clea takes care of the possessed zombie. She frees a demon that she had stolen from the Cartel a few issues ago, however, it was not enough to defeat the possessed. Clea then decides CREATE A SPELLright there, at that moment, in the middle of the fight (something that Doctor Strange himself was also able to do).

She does and the spell is able to purge the souls of the dead body, much like Harvestman once did. And speaking of him, the envoy of Death, he arrives when Clea purges the souls and asks her how she was able to do that. But now it’s Clea who has questions for him. But that will only be known in the next issue.

