MCU’s Fantastic Four Won’t Be an Origin Story, Reveals Kevin Feige Rolling Stone

Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie set to hit theaters in 2024

after the purchase of Fox for the disneyseveral fans began to wonder when we would see the Fantastic Four at the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). On panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, marvel studios revealed the logo and year that the iconic team’s film will open in theaters 2024.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin Feigepresident of marvel studios, gave an important plot detail. “A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics,” he said. “How do we take this and bring something they’ve never seen before?”

Furthermore, the exec added how, given that the super-team of heroes launched the universe marvel comics in 1961, “we set a very high standard for ourselves in bringing this to the screen.” Initially, Jon Watts would be the director of the film Fantastic Fourbut was dropped from the project – and marvel studios has not announced a replacement so far.

Hear all the exciting #MarvelSDCC announcements, including Phase 5 and 6 of the MCU, on a special episode of #ThisWeekInMarvel. 🎧 Listen now: https://t.co/vwh3SXBtXwpic.twitter.com/ONpXvbHJIx — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 26, 2022

Marvel: John Krasinski May Not Return As Reed Richards In Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four is one of the most awaited films by fans of the Marvelbut perhaps Reed Richards from John Krasinski may not be included in the team. The information comes from Sam Raimiwho commanded Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) film that brought Richards’ first appearance.

It’s funny that Kevin Feige [chefe do Marvel Studios] cast John, because fans have always had a dream of who would be the perfect Reed Richards. So, because this is an alternate universe, Kevin thought it was a good opportunity to make that dream come true.

To see Krasinski on the skin of Mr. Fantastic got fans excited, however, it looks like the version of Richards is just one of thousands of superhero variants in the MCU. As the Loki series showed, the multiverse can contain very different versions of the same person – even varying in appearance, gender or species.

So far, you can’t set anything in stone. However, the director’s comment Sam Raimi can anticipate that the return of Krasinski is not in the plans Marvel. According to the filmmaker, the casting of the actor to play the leader of the Fantastic Four it was just a way of playing with the fans.

the new movie of Fantastic Four looking for a new director after leaving Jon Watts, responsible for the franchise Spider man with Tom Holland. There are no officially announced names in the cast, as well as a set premiere date.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first attempt to take the team to theaters. The characters have already won two versions in theaters, made by Fox: one in 2005, with Chris Evans, Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd and Michael Chiklis in the cast; and another in 2015, with Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller and Jamie Bell.

