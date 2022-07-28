Meet the new project X-59, NASA’s supersonic silent plane

NASA is developing a new supersonic plane that promises to be quieter than other supersonic aircraft. The experimental project was named X-59, and it wants to popularize supersonic travel.

The design and construction of the X-59 is in charge of the American company Lockheed Martin, through a contract with NASA worth US$ 247.5 million. The experimental plane is part of the Quest program (acronym for “Quiet SuperSonic Technology”), and is expected to make its first test flight by the end of this year.

The idea was to create a plane with new aerodynamics, designed to reduce the noise created by these aircraft to just a small fraction. According to Craig Nickol, Quest’s project manager, the plane will be extremely long (30.5 meters) and slim in design, in addition to having a “nose” that is about a third of the length used until then.

The aircraft body has strategically placed aerodynamic surfaces to prevent shock waves from spreading and not hitting the ground. The X-59 is expected to produce sounds of just 75 decibels, a volume that is between the noise of street traffic and that of a motorcycle. For comparison, the Concorde emitted a sound of 105 decibels.

“What that means is that this aircraft can sound like distant thunder on the horizon, or like someone closing a car door around the corner. It may even be that people don’t hear the boom, and if they do, they certainly won’t be scared, because it will be low and spread out, not that loud,” Nickol said.

In the video below, you can see a timelapse showing the assembly of the new aircraft.

The silent flight of the X-59 supersonic plane

Currently, international agreements prohibit commercial transport planes from flying routes at speeds above sound near inhabited areas. The reason is that planes traveling above 1,234.8 km/h create a series of shock waves in the air, generating a huge amount of sound energy. This shock wave hits the ground and is perceived as a great sonic boom – similar to an explosion – which can annoy and disturb people.

The Concorde – retired in 2003 – made supersonic travel, but it needed to slow down when approaching shore or flying over land. But creating a new type of aircraft that could travel faster than sound and without making too much noise will allow passengers to travel anywhere in the world in half the time it currently takes.

The X-59 is the latest in a long line of supersonic experimental planes from NASA, dating back to 1947’s X-1, which became the first manned aircraft to exceed the speed of sound. According to the CNNthe current speed record in a manned flight is that of the X-15, which in 1967 reached Mach 6.7 (or 8,273.16 km/h).

During this year’s test flight, NASA intends to collect data to establish a new acceptable supersonic noise standard that would allow commercial planes to travel faster than sound.

The space agency hopes to test the aircraft over residential communities in the US in 2024 to assess the impact of sonic booms on the public. If successful, NASA intends to present to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) a proposal to amend the regulation of noise from supersonic aircraft over inhabited areas in 2028.