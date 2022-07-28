Megan Fox had ‘cute moment’ with ex-husband’s newborn son, baby’s mother reveals – Monet

+



Megan Fox visited her ex-husband’s newborn son, actor Brian Austin Green, with model and influencer Sharna Burgess (Photo: Instagram)

Actress and model Megan Fox has already been introduced to the newborn baby of her ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green. The two celebrities were married between 2010 and 2021, during which time they had Noah (9 years old), Bodhi (8 years old) and Journey (5 years old). The former star of the series ‘Barrados no Baile’ is also the father of Kassius (20 years old), from his relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil.

Fox’s trip to Green’s house to meet baby Zane was revealed by the child’s mother, model and influencer Sharna Burgess, in an interview with US Weekly magazine.

Brian Austin Green with his youngest son (Photo: Instagram)

“Is it over there [Megan Fox] came over to my house and enjoyed some cute moments with Zane,” said Burgess. “Which was wonderful and very amazing to see.”

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green with their kids during a family outing (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

In the same interview, Burgess also said that her son is “very cute and easygoing”: “It’s wonderful how easy-going he is. He doesn’t cry. We still haven’t had any tears. He’s like a butterfly. Like, ‘ah, do you want to hold me? Everything is fine. No problems’. Then he goes relaxed into the arm of whoever it is”.

The selfie shared by model and influencer Sharna Burgess calling attention to the scar from her cesarean section (Photo: Instagram)

Burgess caused a stir on social media a few days ago when he made a post calling attention to the scar from his cesarean section and talking about his postpartum recovery.

While Green is in a relationship with Burgess, Megan Fox is currently in an engagement with musician Machine Gun Kelly. The two have been living together since June 2020.