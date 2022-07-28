Meta Quest 2, virtual reality glasses, received a BIG price increase

The Meta Quest 2 was originally released in 2020 for $299, $100 cheaper than the 2019 Oculus Quest. In 2021, Facebook increased the base Quest 2’s storage from 64GB to 128GB while keeping the price tag suggested price of $299.

Earlier this year, the Meta company rebranded the headset from the physical device to its new corporate identity, officially becoming the Meta Quest 2.

The price change will officially begin on August 1, with the 128GB model increasing to $399 and the 256GB model increasing to $499. To make up for the price difference, Meta says it is now adding Beat Saber for free with the purchase of Meta Quest 2 between (01) August and (31) December 2022.

Beat Saber is one of the most popular titles in VR and since Facebook acquired developer Beat Games in late 2019, it has seen the release of major new features as well as a number of content packs from big-name musicians.

It’s worth noting that Meta Quest 2 doesn’t give you the option to expand storage, so the version you buy is what you’ll get. Games like Resident Evil 4, Medal Of Honor and more take up a lot of storage space.

Source: UploadVR