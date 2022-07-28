Minions 2 and Elvis in theaters; see schedule

TIVOLI SHOPPING

TIVOLI 1 – MINIONS 2 (DUB) THE ORIGIN OF GRU (UNIVERSAL PICTURES)

Animation – Dubbed – Free – Duration: 87min.

Minions 2: Origin of Gru is the continuation of the Minions’ adventures, and this time, they help a Gru

as a child, discovering how to be a villain. In the 1970s, Gru is growing up in the suburbs. fan of

a group of supervillains known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil as soon as possible.

enough to join them. Fortunately, he gets support from his loyal followers, the Minions.

Together, they exercise their skills as they build their first lair, experience their

first weapons and carry out the first missions. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader – the legendary

Wild Knuckles fighter – Gru participates in an interview to become its newest member. THE

interview doesn’t go well, and it only gets worse after Gru overcomes them and suddenly, the boy sees himself as an enemy

mortal of the evil group. Gru will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles himself,

and you’ll find that even supervillains need a little help from their friends.

Thu., Fri.: 1:50 pm – 3:50 pm – 5:50 pm – 7:50 pm

Sat., Sun., Holiday: 1:50pm – 3:50pm – 5:50pm – 7:50pm

Mon, Tue, Wed: 3:50pm – 5:50pm – 7:50pm

Room information:

Number of Seats – 200

Sound System – Dolby Digital Biamplified

Love Seat Armchairs

Child seats

Area for the Disabled

Air conditioning

TIVOLI 1 – THE BLACK PHONE – DUB (UNIVERSAL PICTURES)

Horror / Suspense – Dubbed – 16 Years – Duration: 103min.

In The Black Phone, 13-year-old Finney Shaw is kidnapped by a sadistic serial killer.

(Ethan Hawke) in a soundproof basement where the boy’s screams cannot be heard. At

basement wall, Finney finds an old telephone. When the device rings, the boy can hear the

voice of the killer’s previous victims, and they try to prevent Finney from suffering the same fate.

Meanwhile, Finney’s best friend has dreams that indicate the place where he might be and runs away.

against time to rescue the friend before it’s too late.

Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed: 9:45 PM

Sat., Sun., Holiday: 21:45

Room information:

Number of Seats – 200

Sound System – Dolby Digital Biamplified

Love Seat Armchairs

Child seats

Area for the Disabled

Air conditioning

TIVOLI 2 – DC SUPERPETS LEAGUE (ATMOS) DUB (WARNER)

Animation – Dubbed – Free – Duration: 106min.

In DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are best friends, inseparable, who

fight crime in Metropolis side by side and share the same superpowers. When

Superman and the Justice League members are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a clumsy

flock from an animal shelter – Ace the Batcão; PB, The Mighty Oinc; Merton the Rocket Turtle; and

Chip the Squirrel – to harness his newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

Thu., Fri.: 2:10 pm – 4:40 pm – 7:00 pm – 9:15 pm

Sat., Sun., Holiday: 14:10 – 16:40 – 19:00 – 21:15

Mon, Tue, Wed: 4:40 pm – 7:00 pm – 9:15 pm

Room information:

Number of Seats – 200

Love Seat Armchairs

Child seats

Area for the Disabled

Air conditioning

TIVOLI 3 – THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER – DUB (DISNEY)

Adventure / Action – Dubbed – 14 Years – Duration: 119min.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth solo adventure of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), a Marvel character. O

The next superhero movie is intended to be the direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok and the 29th movie in the Universe

Marvel Cinematic. The feature, in addition to representing the events of Thor: Ragnarok, promotes the

return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who transforms into the female version of Thor. The Guardians of

Galaxy will play an important role in the story, bringing adventures that can make the son of Odin

question his role as God of Thunder, needing to count on the support of great allies like

Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Taika Waititi) to face their struggles. The film still features

Gorr (Christian Bale) – being the main villain of the narrative – and Zeus (Russell Crowe).

Thu., Fri.: 2:20 pm – 4:50 pm – 7:15 pm – 9:40 pm

Sat., Sun., Holiday: 14:20 – 16:50 – 19:15 – 21:40

Mon, Tue, Wed: 4:50pm – 7:15pm – 9:40pm

Room information:

Number of Seats – 200

Sound System – Dolby Digital Biamplified

Love Seat Armchairs

Area for the Disabled

Child seats

Air conditioning

TIVOLI 4 – PLUFT THE GHOST (DOWNTOWN FILMS)

Comedy / Drama – National – Free – Duration: 87min.

The girl Maribel and the ghost who is terrified of people develop an unexpected friendship. One

One day, she is kidnapped by the pirate Perna de Pau, who wants to use her to find the treasure left by his

grandfather, the late Captain Bonança Rainbow. In the abandoned house where the old man lived, Maribel waits for the

help of the sailors Sebastião, João and Juliano, very friends of the old captain, who go out on a

messy search for the girl

Thu., Fri.: 1:45 pm

Sat., Sun., Holiday: 1:45 PM

Room information:

Number of Seats – 178

Love Seat Armchairs

Child seats

Area for the Disabled

Air conditioning

PARKCITY SUMARÉ

MINIONS 2: THE ORIGIN OF GRU (D) (DUBBED) (MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU)

Year of Production: 2022, Language: ENGLISH, Director: Kyle Balda Brad Ableson, Running Time: 01:28:00h, with: .

ROOM 4

07/28/2022 – Thursday: 15:10h – 17:10h – 19:10h

29/07/2022 – Friday: 15:10h – 17:10h – 19:10h

07/30/2022 – Saturday: 15:10h – 17:10h – 19:10h

07/31/2022 – Sunday: 15:10h – 17:10h – 19:10h

01/08/2022 – Monday: 15:10h – 17:10h – 19:10h

02/08/2022 – Tuesday: 15:10h – 17:10h – 19:10h

08/03/2022 – Wednesday: 15:10h – 17:10h – 19:10h

ROOM 5

07/28/2022 – Thursday: 14:00h

07/29/2022 – Friday: 14:00h

07/30/2022 – Saturday: 14:00h

07/31/2022 – Sunday: 14:00h

01/08/2022 – Monday: 14:00h

02/08/2022 – Tuesday: 14:00h

08/03/2022 – Wednesday: 14:00h

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (D) (DUBBED) (THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER)

Rating: 14 years, Year of Production: 2022, Language: ENGLISH, Director: Taika Waititi, Running Time: 01:59:00h, with: Chris Hemsworth Tessa Thompson

Natalie Portman

ROOM 2

28/07/2022 – Thursday: 14:20h – 16:50h – 19:20h – 22:00h

29/07/2022 – Friday: 14:20h – 16:50h – 19:20h – 22:00h

07/30/2022 – Saturday: 14:20h – 16:50h – 19:20h – 22:00h

07/31/2022 – Sunday: 14:20h – 16:50h – 19:20h – 22:00h

01/08/2022 – Monday: 14:20h – 16:50h – 19:20h – 22:00h

08/02/2022 – Tuesday: 14:20h – 16:50h – 19:20h – 22:00h

03/08/2022 – Wednesday: 14:20h – 16:50h – 19:20h – 22:00h

ROOM 3

07/28/2022 – Thursday: 21:45h

07/29/2022 – Friday: 21:45h

07/30/2022 – Saturday: 21:45h

07/31/2022 – Sunday: 21:45h

01/08/2022 – Monday: 21:45h

08/02/2022 – Tuesday: 21:45h

08/03/2022 – Wednesday: 21:45h

ELVIS (D) (DUBBED) (ELVIS)

Rating: 14 years, Year of Production: 2022, Language: ENGLISH, Director: Baz Luhrmann, Running Time: 02:40:00h, with: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Helen

Thomson

ROOM 5

07/28/2022 – Thursday: 18:15h

07/29/2022 – Friday: 18:15h

07/30/2022 – Saturday: 18:15h

07/31/2022 – Sunday: 18:15h

01/08/2022 – Monday: 18:15h

02/08/2022 – Tuesday: 18:15h

08/03/2022 – Wednesday: 18:15h

ELVIS (L) (SUBGED) (ELVIS)

Rating: 14 years, Year of Production: 2022, Language: ENGLISH, Director: Baz Luhrmann, Running Time: 02:40:00h, with: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Helen

Thomson

ROOM 5

07/28/2022 – Thursday: 21:25h

07/29/2022 – Friday: 21:25h

07/30/2022 – Saturday: 21:25h

07/31/2022 – Sunday: 21:25h

01/08/2022 – Monday: 21:25h

08/02/2022 – Tuesday: 21:25h

08/03/2022 – Wednesday: 21:25h

THE BLACK PHONE (D) (DUBBED) (THE BLACK PHONE)

Rating: 16 years old, Year of Production: 2022, Language: ENGLISH, Director: Scott Derrickson, Running Time: 01:43:00h, with: Ethan Hawke, Jeremy Davies,

James Ranson

ROOM 1

07/28/2022 – Thursday: 19:00h

07/29/2022 – Friday: 19:00h

07/30/2022 – Saturday: 19:00h

07/31/2022 – Sunday: 19:00h

01/08/2022 – Monday: 19:00h

08/02/2022 – Tuesday: 19:00h

08/03/2022 – Wednesday: 19:00h

ROOM 4

07/28/2022 – Thursday: 21:10h

07/29/2022 – Friday: 21:10h

07/30/2022 – Saturday: 21:10h

07/31/2022 – Sunday: 21:10h

08/01/2022 – Monday: 21:10h

02/08/2022 – Tuesday: 21:10h

08/03/2022 – Wednesday: 21:10h

THE BLACK PHONE (L) (SLIGHLIGHTED) (THE BLACK PHONE)

Rating: 16 years old, Year of Production: 2022, Language: ENGLISH, Director: Scott Derrickson, Duration: 01:43:00h, with: Ethan Hawke, Jeremy Davies,

James Ranson

ROOM 1

07/28/2022 – Thursday: 21:30h

07/29/2022 – Friday: 21:30h

07/30/2022 – Saturday: 21:30h

07/31/2022 – Sunday: 21:30h

01/08/2022 – Monday: 21:30h

02/08/2022 – Tuesday: 21:30h

08/03/2022 – Wednesday: 21:30h

DC SUPERPETS LEAGUE (D) (DUBBED) (DC SUPER PETS)

Year of Production: 2021, Language: ENGLISH, Director: Jared Stern, Sam Levine, Running Time: 01:46:00h, with: .

ROOM 1

07/28/2022 – Thursday: 14:30h – 16:45h

07/29/2022 – Friday: 14:30h – 16:45h

07/30/2022 – Saturday: 14:30h – 16:45h

07/31/2022 – Sunday: 14:30h – 16:45h

08/01/2022 – Monday: 14:30h – 16:45h

08/02/2022 – Tuesday: 14:30h – 16:45h

08/03/2022 – Wednesday: 14:30h – 16:45h

ROOM 3

07/28/2022 – Thursday: 15:00h – 17:15h – 19:30h

29/07/2022 – Friday: 15:00h – 17:15h – 19:30h

07/30/2022 – Saturday: 15:00h – 17:15h – 19:30h

07/31/2022 – Sunday: 15:00h – 17:15h – 19:30h

01/08/2022 – Monday: 15:00h – 17:15h – 19:30h

02/08/2022 – Tuesday: 15:00h – 17:15h – 19:30h

08/03/2022 – Wednesday: 15:00h – 17:15h – 19:30h

ROOM 5

07/28/2022 – Thursday: 16:00h

07/29/2022 – Friday: 16:00h

07/30/2022 – Saturday: 16:00h

07/31/2022 – Sunday: 16:00h

08/01/2022 – Monday: 16:00h

08/02/2022 – Tuesday: 16:00h

08/03/2022 – Wednesday: 16:00h