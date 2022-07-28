Minions 2 and Elvis in theaters; see schedule

TIVOLI SHOPPING
TIVOLI 1 – MINIONS 2 (DUB) THE ORIGIN OF GRU (UNIVERSAL PICTURES)
Animation – Dubbed – Free – Duration: 87min.
Minions 2: Origin of Gru is the continuation of the Minions’ adventures, and this time, they help a Gru
as a child, discovering how to be a villain. In the 1970s, Gru is growing up in the suburbs. fan of
a group of supervillains known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil as soon as possible.
enough to join them. Fortunately, he gets support from his loyal followers, the Minions.
Together, they exercise their skills as they build their first lair, experience their
first weapons and carry out the first missions. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader – the legendary
Wild Knuckles fighter – Gru participates in an interview to become its newest member. THE
interview doesn’t go well, and it only gets worse after Gru overcomes them and suddenly, the boy sees himself as an enemy
mortal of the evil group. Gru will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles himself,
and you’ll find that even supervillains need a little help from their friends.
Thu., Fri.: 1:50 pm – 3:50 pm – 5:50 pm – 7:50 pm
Sat., Sun., Holiday: 1:50pm – 3:50pm – 5:50pm – 7:50pm
Mon, Tue, Wed: 3:50pm – 5:50pm – 7:50pm
Room information:
Number of Seats – 200
Sound System – Dolby Digital Biamplified
Love Seat Armchairs
Child seats
Area for the Disabled
Air conditioning
TIVOLI 1 – THE BLACK PHONE – DUB (UNIVERSAL PICTURES)
Horror / Suspense – Dubbed – 16 Years – Duration: 103min.
In The Black Phone, 13-year-old Finney Shaw is kidnapped by a sadistic serial killer.
(Ethan Hawke) in a soundproof basement where the boy’s screams cannot be heard. At
basement wall, Finney finds an old telephone. When the device rings, the boy can hear the
voice of the killer’s previous victims, and they try to prevent Finney from suffering the same fate.
Meanwhile, Finney’s best friend has dreams that indicate the place where he might be and runs away.
against time to rescue the friend before it’s too late.
Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed: 9:45 PM
Sat., Sun., Holiday: 21:45
Room information:
Number of Seats – 200
Sound System – Dolby Digital Biamplified
Love Seat Armchairs
Child seats
Area for the Disabled
Air conditioning
TIVOLI 2 – DC SUPERPETS LEAGUE (ATMOS) DUB (WARNER)
Animation – Dubbed – Free – Duration: 106min.
In DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are best friends, inseparable, who
fight crime in Metropolis side by side and share the same superpowers. When
Superman and the Justice League members are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a clumsy
flock from an animal shelter – Ace the Batcão; PB, The Mighty Oinc; Merton the Rocket Turtle; and
Chip the Squirrel – to harness his newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.
Thu., Fri.: 2:10 pm – 4:40 pm – 7:00 pm – 9:15 pm
Sat., Sun., Holiday: 14:10 – 16:40 – 19:00 – 21:15
Mon, Tue, Wed: 4:40 pm – 7:00 pm – 9:15 pm
Room information:
Number of Seats – 200
Love Seat Armchairs
Child seats
Area for the Disabled
Air conditioning
TIVOLI 3 – THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER – DUB (DISNEY)
Adventure / Action – Dubbed – 14 Years – Duration: 119min.
Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth solo adventure of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), a Marvel character. O
The next superhero movie is intended to be the direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok and the 29th movie in the Universe
Marvel Cinematic. The feature, in addition to representing the events of Thor: Ragnarok, promotes the
return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who transforms into the female version of Thor. The Guardians of
Galaxy will play an important role in the story, bringing adventures that can make the son of Odin
question his role as God of Thunder, needing to count on the support of great allies like
Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Taika Waititi) to face their struggles. The film still features
Gorr (Christian Bale) – being the main villain of the narrative – and Zeus (Russell Crowe).
Thu., Fri.: 2:20 pm – 4:50 pm – 7:15 pm – 9:40 pm
Sat., Sun., Holiday: 14:20 – 16:50 – 19:15 – 21:40
Mon, Tue, Wed: 4:50pm – 7:15pm – 9:40pm
Room information:
Number of Seats – 200
Sound System – Dolby Digital Biamplified
Love Seat Armchairs
Area for the Disabled
Child seats
Air conditioning
TIVOLI 4 – PLUFT THE GHOST (DOWNTOWN FILMS)
Comedy / Drama – National – Free – Duration: 87min.
The girl Maribel and the ghost who is terrified of people develop an unexpected friendship. One
One day, she is kidnapped by the pirate Perna de Pau, who wants to use her to find the treasure left by his
grandfather, the late Captain Bonança Rainbow. In the abandoned house where the old man lived, Maribel waits for the
help of the sailors Sebastião, João and Juliano, very friends of the old captain, who go out on a
messy search for the girl
Thu., Fri.: 1:45 pm
Sat., Sun., Holiday: 1:45 PM
Room information:
Number of Seats – 178
Love Seat Armchairs
Child seats
Area for the Disabled
Air conditioning
TIVOLI 4 – THE BLACK PHONE – DUB (UNIVERSAL PICTURES)
Horror / Suspense – Dubbed – 16 Years – Duration: 103min.
In The Black Phone, 13-year-old Finney Shaw is kidnapped by a sadistic serial killer.
(Ethan Hawke) in a soundproof basement where the boy’s screams cannot be heard. At
basement wall, Finney finds an old telephone. When the device rings, the boy can hear the
voice of the killer’s previous victims, and they try to prevent Finney from suffering the same fate.
Meanwhile, Finney’s best friend has dreams that indicate the place where he might be and runs away.
against time to rescue the friend before it’s too late.
Thu., Fri., Mon., Tue., Wed.: 18:00
Sat., Sun., Holiday: 6pm
Room information:
Number of Seats – 178
Love Seat Armchairs
Child seats
Area for the Disabled
Air conditioning
TIVOLI 4 – DC SUPERPETS LEAGUE – DUB (WARNER)
Animation – Dubbed – Free – Duration: 106min.
In DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are best friends, inseparable, who
fight crime in Metropolis side by side and share the same superpowers. When
Superman and the Justice League members are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a clumsy
flock from an animal shelter – Ace the Batcão; PB, The Mighty Oinc; Merton the Rocket Turtle; and
Chip the Squirrel – to harness his newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.
Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed: 3:40pm – 8:10pm
Sat., Sun., Holiday: 3:40pm – 8:10pm
Room information:
Number of Seats – 178
Love Seat Armchairs
Child seats
Area for the Disabled
Air conditioning
PARKCITY SUMARÉ
MINIONS 2: THE ORIGIN OF GRU (D) (DUBBED) (MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU)
Year of Production: 2022, Language: ENGLISH, Director: Kyle Balda Brad Ableson, Running Time: 01:28:00h, with: .
ROOM 4
07/28/2022 – Thursday: 15:10h – 17:10h – 19:10h
29/07/2022 – Friday: 15:10h – 17:10h – 19:10h
07/30/2022 – Saturday: 15:10h – 17:10h – 19:10h
07/31/2022 – Sunday: 15:10h – 17:10h – 19:10h
01/08/2022 – Monday: 15:10h – 17:10h – 19:10h
02/08/2022 – Tuesday: 15:10h – 17:10h – 19:10h
08/03/2022 – Wednesday: 15:10h – 17:10h – 19:10h
ROOM 5
07/28/2022 – Thursday: 14:00h
07/29/2022 – Friday: 14:00h
07/30/2022 – Saturday: 14:00h
07/31/2022 – Sunday: 14:00h
01/08/2022 – Monday: 14:00h
02/08/2022 – Tuesday: 14:00h
08/03/2022 – Wednesday: 14:00h
THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (D) (DUBBED) (THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER)
Rating: 14 years, Year of Production: 2022, Language: ENGLISH, Director: Taika Waititi, Running Time: 01:59:00h, with: Chris Hemsworth Tessa Thompson
Natalie Portman
ROOM 2
28/07/2022 – Thursday: 14:20h – 16:50h – 19:20h – 22:00h
29/07/2022 – Friday: 14:20h – 16:50h – 19:20h – 22:00h
07/30/2022 – Saturday: 14:20h – 16:50h – 19:20h – 22:00h
07/31/2022 – Sunday: 14:20h – 16:50h – 19:20h – 22:00h
01/08/2022 – Monday: 14:20h – 16:50h – 19:20h – 22:00h
08/02/2022 – Tuesday: 14:20h – 16:50h – 19:20h – 22:00h
03/08/2022 – Wednesday: 14:20h – 16:50h – 19:20h – 22:00h
ROOM 3
07/28/2022 – Thursday: 21:45h
07/29/2022 – Friday: 21:45h
07/30/2022 – Saturday: 21:45h
07/31/2022 – Sunday: 21:45h
01/08/2022 – Monday: 21:45h
08/02/2022 – Tuesday: 21:45h
08/03/2022 – Wednesday: 21:45h
ELVIS (D) (DUBBED) (ELVIS)
Rating: 14 years, Year of Production: 2022, Language: ENGLISH, Director: Baz Luhrmann, Running Time: 02:40:00h, with: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Helen
Thomson
ROOM 5
07/28/2022 – Thursday: 18:15h
07/29/2022 – Friday: 18:15h
07/30/2022 – Saturday: 18:15h
07/31/2022 – Sunday: 18:15h
01/08/2022 – Monday: 18:15h
02/08/2022 – Tuesday: 18:15h
08/03/2022 – Wednesday: 18:15h
ELVIS (L) (SUBGED) (ELVIS)
Rating: 14 years, Year of Production: 2022, Language: ENGLISH, Director: Baz Luhrmann, Running Time: 02:40:00h, with: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Helen
Thomson
ROOM 5
07/28/2022 – Thursday: 21:25h
07/29/2022 – Friday: 21:25h
07/30/2022 – Saturday: 21:25h
07/31/2022 – Sunday: 21:25h
01/08/2022 – Monday: 21:25h
08/02/2022 – Tuesday: 21:25h
08/03/2022 – Wednesday: 21:25h
THE BLACK PHONE (D) (DUBBED) (THE BLACK PHONE)
Rating: 16 years old, Year of Production: 2022, Language: ENGLISH, Director: Scott Derrickson, Running Time: 01:43:00h, with: Ethan Hawke, Jeremy Davies,
James Ranson
ROOM 1
07/28/2022 – Thursday: 19:00h
07/29/2022 – Friday: 19:00h
07/30/2022 – Saturday: 19:00h
07/31/2022 – Sunday: 19:00h
01/08/2022 – Monday: 19:00h
08/02/2022 – Tuesday: 19:00h
08/03/2022 – Wednesday: 19:00h
ROOM 4
07/28/2022 – Thursday: 21:10h
07/29/2022 – Friday: 21:10h
07/30/2022 – Saturday: 21:10h
07/31/2022 – Sunday: 21:10h
08/01/2022 – Monday: 21:10h
02/08/2022 – Tuesday: 21:10h
08/03/2022 – Wednesday: 21:10h
THE BLACK PHONE (L) (SLIGHLIGHTED) (THE BLACK PHONE)
Rating: 16 years old, Year of Production: 2022, Language: ENGLISH, Director: Scott Derrickson, Duration: 01:43:00h, with: Ethan Hawke, Jeremy Davies,
James Ranson
ROOM 1
07/28/2022 – Thursday: 21:30h
07/29/2022 – Friday: 21:30h
07/30/2022 – Saturday: 21:30h
07/31/2022 – Sunday: 21:30h
01/08/2022 – Monday: 21:30h
02/08/2022 – Tuesday: 21:30h
08/03/2022 – Wednesday: 21:30h
DC SUPERPETS LEAGUE (D) (DUBBED) (DC SUPER PETS)
Year of Production: 2021, Language: ENGLISH, Director: Jared Stern, Sam Levine, Running Time: 01:46:00h, with: .
ROOM 1
07/28/2022 – Thursday: 14:30h – 16:45h
07/29/2022 – Friday: 14:30h – 16:45h
07/30/2022 – Saturday: 14:30h – 16:45h
07/31/2022 – Sunday: 14:30h – 16:45h
08/01/2022 – Monday: 14:30h – 16:45h
08/02/2022 – Tuesday: 14:30h – 16:45h
08/03/2022 – Wednesday: 14:30h – 16:45h
ROOM 3
07/28/2022 – Thursday: 15:00h – 17:15h – 19:30h
29/07/2022 – Friday: 15:00h – 17:15h – 19:30h
07/30/2022 – Saturday: 15:00h – 17:15h – 19:30h
07/31/2022 – Sunday: 15:00h – 17:15h – 19:30h
01/08/2022 – Monday: 15:00h – 17:15h – 19:30h
02/08/2022 – Tuesday: 15:00h – 17:15h – 19:30h
08/03/2022 – Wednesday: 15:00h – 17:15h – 19:30h
ROOM 5
07/28/2022 – Thursday: 16:00h
07/29/2022 – Friday: 16:00h
07/30/2022 – Saturday: 16:00h
07/31/2022 – Sunday: 16:00h
08/01/2022 – Monday: 16:00h
08/02/2022 – Tuesday: 16:00h
08/03/2022 – Wednesday: 16:00h