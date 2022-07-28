Mission Impossible 8 | Mindhunter Actor Joins Cast

The actor, Holt McCallanywho played the FBI Agent Bill Tench in Mindhunter, will be part of the cast of Mission: Impossible 8, as determined by the deadline.

The actor joins the cast led by Tom Cruise, which will also feature Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieffwhich had been previously announced.

Before Mission: Impossible 8 we will see the release of Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 1which hits theaters on July 14, 2023.

The main cast is back, including Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Michelle MonaghanWhile Hayley Atwell, Esai Moralesand Pom Klementieff are the newcomers.

Recently, information from the North American website Variety revealed that Cruise plans to end Mission: Impossible 8 before the seventh movie was released. That’s because the final scene is a traditional cliffhanger for the sequel, and the star hopes the transition will be seamless.‎

Two sources also stated that these films should serve as a farewell to Ethan Hunt.

At the same time, according to The Hollywood Reporterthe studio spoke with Cruise about the possibility of producing a spinoff series from the franchise in Paramount+and he dismissed the idea promptly.