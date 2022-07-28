“Monster is…”; Giovani steals the show in this 4th and makes Abel keep his ‘ear’ standing at Palmeiras

Forward was one of the highlights of the rout by Paulistão Sub-20, a tournament in which he has been participating to gain game rhythm after injury

The sale of Gabriel Veron made the fans of the palm trees ask for a suitable replacement for the position in Abel Ferreira’s squad. As the board will hardly move to hire players on the market, the solution may lie in the squad itself. Its about Giovanni, only 18 years old and who was recently released by the DM to return to the field.

At the beginning of May, the striker had to undergo ankle surgery and was forced to remain “on water”. Two months later, Giovani is released by doctors from Palmeiras and returned to the under-20 team to gain game rhythm. This Wednesday (27), the calf of the Academy scored a great goal that stirred up the Alviverde fans.

In the 7-0 defeat of Monte Azul by Paulistão in the category, Giovani left his mark in a special way. In the first minute of the 2nd half, he received the ball open on the right of the attack and went over the markers. He lined up and finished with precision to score a great goal.

Check out!

Before the injury, the last time that Giovani had entered the field was on April 9, for the professional cast of Palmeiras. On the occasion, he entered the field replacing Dudu during the second half of the 3-2 defeat to Ceará in the opening round of the Brazilian Championship.

The expectation is high for the use of Giovani in the professional, since Palmeiras knows that there are Europeans interested in their football. After rejecting a proposal worth around R$ 100 million, Alviverde sees Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany, and Villarreal, from Spain, approaching dangerously to try to take the striker.