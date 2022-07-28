More organized: Twitter tests new sidebar on iOS

Gradually, Twitter is releasing news for its application that has even gained a new sound when updating the feed. Today the social network is testing yet another change for iOS users, which is getting a new sidebar. The idea is to make it easier to access recently added features.

Testing with the new sidebar was announced by the official Twitter support account. In it we see an image showing how this new space will facilitate access to Twitter Blue, Creator Studio for Moments, Topics, Saved Items and Lists. In addition, there are sections for professional tools, settings, and support for the app, making it easy to find needed functions and tweaks quickly.

New sidebar menu? Yeah, we thought it could use some organizing. We’re testing it with some of you on iOS so everything has its place and it’s easier to find what you need. We fold our socks too. pic.twitter.com/XspTvoDZpI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 26, 2022

According to XDA Developers, the new feature is being rolled out to Twitter Test Flight members on iOS via A/B testing on the app’s servers. Another change that is also coming to the social network are personalized timelines, which show information and Tweets about topics that are in trend at that moment. Unfortunately, there is still no forecast for these news to be released to all Twitter users.

Source link