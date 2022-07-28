More organized: Twitter tests new sidebar on iOS

Admin 2 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

Gradually, Twitter is releasing news for its application that has even gained a new sound when updating the feed. Today the social network is testing yet another change for iOS users, which is getting a new sidebar. The idea is to make it easier to access recently added features.

Testing with the new sidebar was announced by the official Twitter support account. In it we see an image showing how this new space will facilitate access to Twitter Blue, Creator Studio for Moments, Topics, Saved Items and Lists.

In addition, there are sections for professional tools, settings, and support for the app, making it easy to find needed functions and tweaks quickly.

According to XDA Developers, the new feature is being rolled out to Twitter Test Flight members on iOS via A/B testing on the app’s servers.

Another change that is also coming to the social network are personalized timelines, which show information and Tweets about topics that are in trend at that moment. Unfortunately, there is still no forecast for these news to be released to all Twitter users.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Original is the most innovative digital bank in Brazil according to Valor Inovação ranking

Original is the only digital one among the top five and remains among the 150 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved