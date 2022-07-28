Motorola officializes Moto G32 with Snapdragon 680, 90 Hz screen and 5,000 mAh battery

After a series of leaks in recent weeks, Motorola has finally revealed its new device: the Moto G32. It is focused on cost-effectiveness and brings modest configurations for a more affordable price. Among its highlights is a Qualcomm platform, 90 Hz screen and a robust 5,000 mAh battery.

















The Moto G32 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. There’s a hole-punch camera centered on the display to house a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. At the rear, there is a triple module with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro.

Under the hood, the phone comes equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 platform with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card. For power, there’s a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging.

In connectivity, the device has a headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.2, but there is no NFC. The device comes standard with the Android 12 operating system.

technical specifications

6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 Platform

4GB or 6GB RAM

64GB or 128GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: 50 MP main sensor 8 MP wide-angle and depth sensor 2 MP macro sensor

USB-C, P2 port and Bluetooth 5.2

5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging

android 12

Dimensions: 161.78 x 73.84 x 8.49 millimeters

Weight: 184 grams

price and availability





The Moto G32 was launched in Italy with a starting price of €209.99 (~R$ 1,115). In color options, the device comes in Mineral Gray, Satin Silver and Rose Gold.

