Movie Tips? Bet on Netflix!

* By: Editor – July 28, 2022.

Taking the weekend off to watch good movies on Netflix is ​​always something very special.

When choosing a film, it is natural that doubts arise. First, you need to choose the platform.

After all, today there are many available and you end up with these doubts right away which one to choose.

Beforehand, I bring you the possibility of watching good movies on Netflix.

The platform is one of the best options in terms of movies and has a grid filled with good works.

From own productions to films distributed there, you’ll find excellent options within the platform, don’t hesitate.

There is a great diversity of themes, such as films about wars, the universe of betting, extraterrestrial life, among others.

We’ve prepared a list of 7 good movies for you to watch on Netflix. There are many options and you won’t be left without anything to see on the weekend.

The Irish

Do you like movies with big movie stars? Then Irish is the best choice for you.

With Robert de Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in its casting, the film tells the story of a truck driver who works for the mafia and is recognized as the Irishman.

To complete, the work still counts on the direction of Martin Scorsese.

don’t look up

This is a recent Netflix story.

Don’t Look Up is a story about the discovery of two astronomers. The news needs to reach the people, but the characters find it difficult.

Dealing with topics such as politics and confidential information, the film features Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and other renowned actors.

Dunkirk

Here’s a tip for anyone looking for a movie about World War II, a very popular topic.

The film has the direction of the renowned Christopher Nolan and a casting full of good actors. It is still possible to see the appearance of the singer Harry Styles as an actor in the film.

passengers

Leaving for a science fiction, the film Passengers addresses a very emotional story of two passengers who, due to a malfunction, end up waking up 90 years earlier than expected in space.

The two start to live together, but end up having to deal with a problem that can put other people’s lives at risk.

Pride and Prejudice

For those looking for romance, Pride and Prejudice is a good choice.

Living in a quiet town with few accesses, the character Elizabeth (Keira Knightley) must marry due to parental pressure and ends up having difficulties in the relationship, despite liking Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen).

Love game in Las Vegas

Two complete strangers with nothing to lose end up getting married by accident one night in Vegas.

In addition, they end up winning a lot of money in a casino and need to learn to live together to have the money.

With Cameron Diaz and Ashton Kutcher, this is a romantic comedy to watch.

breaking the bank

Continuing with the Las Vegas casino theme, we have Cracking the Bank.

A fantastic student from Massachusetts needs money to pay his university tuition and develops a method to earn that money in casinos.

