‘Ms Marvel’ mask would cover her entire face in alternate designs; Check out!

In her Twitter profile, the illustrator Mushk Rizvi revealed some concept art from ‘Ms. Marvel‘, bringing some completely different designs from the official version.

As Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a fan of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), one of the possible looks would be inspired by the space mask that Carol Danvers wears in a moment in the 2019 film.

However, there is also more drastic artwork, showing Kamala wearing a blue mask that would cover her entire face before she dons the ultimate look.

Fortunately, those responsible for the attraction opted for the simpler mask over the eyes, which is true to the source material.

“Some previews of Kamala Khan’s masks for the series’Ms. Marvel’gives Disney Plus. These were made for what she might have been wearing before she got her real mask. Portraits are always a fun part of the job for me. I can draw portraits every day as long as they are a little stylized.”

Remembering that all episodes of the series are available on Disney+.

“‘Mrs. Marvel’ is a new and original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a young Muslim-American teenager from New Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction reader, Kamala is a superhero megafan with a gigantic imagination – especially when it comes to Captain Marvel. However, Kamala feels like she doesn’t belong in her own school and sometimes inside the house – that is, until she gains superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life is better with superpowers, right?”

Iman Vellani gives life to the titular protagonist, alter-ego of Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager born in Jersey City, fan of superheroes, especially the ‘captain marvel‘.

Laurel Marsen plays Zoe Zimmer, a character who appeared at the beginning of the original comics and was one of the bullies who mistreated Kamala Khan at school. Eventually, the two grow closer and develop a mutual respect that borders on friendship.

Aramis Knights, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Linz, Zenobia Shroff, Anjali Bhimani and Mohan Kapur are also part of the cast.

In the plot, Kamala is affected by the Terrigen Mist, responsible for the creation of the Inhumans. When she wakes up with superpowers, she decides to be a hero like her idol and adopts the Captain’s old alias, Miss Marvel.

The direction is left to the directors. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallahresponsible for the popular sequel ‘Bad Boys Forever‘. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon also join the project in the direction of additional chapters.

Obaid-Chinoy is best known for being a two-time Oscar winner for the short documentaries’Saving Face‘ (2012) and ‘A Girl in the River‘ (2015). Already Menon has a number of TV credits on his resume, such as ‘The Walking Dead‘, ‘The Avenger‘ in addition to the series ‘Titans‘, of DC Universe.

Bisha K. Ali enter as showrunner.

