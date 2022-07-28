Necrobots: Scientists Turn Dead Spiders into Robots

Researchers at Rice University in the United States have announced a project that may seem morbid at first. In an unusual experiment, a team of mechanical engineers from the institution basically turned dead spiders into robots. They repurposed the bodies of arachnids so they can be used as mechanical claws.

necrobotics

For the experiment, the scientists used the bodies of wolf spiders (Lycosidae). According to the scientists, the project is the first step towards a new area of ​​research they dubbed “necrobotics”. (something that could be translated as “death robotics”). The study describing the experience was published in the journal Advanced Science.

Daniel Preston, one of the study’s authors, works in a laboratory that specializes in robotic systems that use unconventional materials (instead of plastic, metals and electronics). “We use all sorts of interesting new materials, like hydrogels and elastomers, which can be powered by things like chemical reactions, pneumatics and light,” he said. “The spider falls into this line of investigation. It’s something that hasn’t been used before, but it has a lot of potential.”

Unlike humans and other mammals that move their limbs by synchronizing opposing muscles, spiders use hydraulic systems. A chamber near their heads (known as the prosoma) contracts to send blood to the limbs, forcing them to extend. When the pressure is relieved, the legs contract.

Using a needle and some superglue, the researchers created a seal in the prosome so they could inject air into the spider’s limbs, causing them to inflate and extend. The reduction of this air pressure allowed the legs to close again, creating a mechanical gripper made of biotic materials.

The tests showed that spider bodies are capable of lifting over 130% of their own body weight and sometimes much more. The researchers had the dead arachnids manipulate a circuit board, move objects and even lift another spider.

But what would be the practical application of this necrobot? According to Preston, they could be used for repetitive tasks, such as sorting or moving small-scale objects, and perhaps even assembling microelectronics. “Another application could be deploying it to capture smaller insects in the wild, due to its inherent camouflage”added researcher Faye Yap, who led the study.