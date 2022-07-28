New application paying R$ 15.02 in REGISTRATION? Know more!

First, do you know the Lucky Farm app? According to Brazilian youtubers, the app is paying R$15 to register. To withdraw the amount, users (supposedly) only need to complete the registration on the platform. In the videos, influencers do everything to convince followers to try their luck on the app. For this, they use expressions such as “registered won” and “payment on time”.

However, if you want to make real profit on the internet, be careful. An essential tip is to always be suspicious of the promises of Brazilian youtubers, especially when they involve registration and referral links. After all, the intention of influencers is to increase their own profits, never to help followers or provide reliable information. With that in mind, see our review of Lucky Farm below.

Lucky Farm – How to download the application by paying on registration?

Lucky Farm, first of all, is only available on the Play Store. Therefore, the application only works on mobile phones with the Android operating system. Currently, about 1 million people have already downloaded the app. In other words: it is not a “novelty” despite what Brazilian youtubers claim. It is worth remembering that the interface of the platform is in English, which can make it difficult for national users to access it. On the other hand, the app description is in Portuguese, but it is clearly an automatic translation of a text in another language.

How to make money on Lucky Farm?

Apparently, Lucky Farm works from the same point of view as several other gaming platforms. Therefore, users must play the app’s game, ensure good scores, reach the minimum withdrawal amount, and then request payments. In the game, the objective of the players is to “grow fruits and sell them”. For this, applicants must simulate a plantation and use special tools to accelerate cultivation.

In addition, it is important to deny the fraudulent promises of Brazilian youtubers. As we mentioned earlier, influencers claim that it is possible to withdraw BRL 15 at the time of registration. However, this is a lie. The app’s official page does not mention any type of payment for registration. In other words, the promise only serves to grab the attention of netizens and increase influencers’ profits. Be careful!

Is Lucky Farm Trustworthy? Application is paying on registration?

Just analyze the Lucky Farm app’s note to conclude that the app is nothing more than a virtual fraud. After all, on the Play Store, Lucky Farm only secured a 1.7 rating (out of 5). One of the lowest grades of micro-task apps, the score should be taken as a huge red flag. Furthermore, user reviews claim that Lucky Farm does not deliver on its payment promises, and that the platform is a huge waste of time. In summary, see below some reports and draw your own conclusions.

“It’s all a lie… you strive to fulfill the tasks, the values ​​of 2 and 5 cents really fall on time, but that’s just to deceive, because when it comes time for 100.00, which is the first considerable amount, a deadline is requested of 14 days, surely this is all illusion.” – Grandson Roger.

“It’s so tiring, awful. Waiting the 14 days, which must be fake. reaching level 17, I took 100 reais at the lowest level and 150 at 17, I got stuck 240 reais.” – Aline Silva.

“Liar game!!! I reached level 16, which is what I need to withdraw R$100 and when I enter the account number, the application says that the account entered is incorrect. I’ve tried two different accounts and nothing. I watched all the ads, completed all the tasks, accumulated more than R$400 for nothing.” – Julia Nascimento.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bylbaycjd.luckyfarm. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.