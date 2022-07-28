North Korea ready to use nuclear weapons in confrontation with US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country was “ready to mobilize” its nuclear deterrent in the face of any possible future military confrontation with the United States and South Korea, state media reported on Thursday.

“Our country’s nuclear deterrent is also ready to mobilize its absolute power reliably, accurately and quickly in accordance with its mission,” Kim Jong Un said in a speech on Wednesday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency. from Pyongyang.

The country’s armed forces are “fully prepared” to face “any military confrontation with the United States”, added Kim Jong Un, addressing veterans of the 1950-1953 Korean War on the occasion of “Victory Day”.

In June, the United States and South Korea threatened a “rapid” response with more sanctions and even a review of the US “military stance” in the event of a new nuclear test by North Korea. This week, the US military conducted live fire exercises with Apache attack helicopters in South Korea for the first time since 2019.

Kim Jong Un also criticized South Korea’s new conservative president Yoon Suk Yeol, who took office in May and vowed to be tougher on his northern neighbor. “Talking about military action against our nation, which possesses the absolute weapons they fear most, is absurd and is a very dangerous self-destructive action,” Kim emphasized.

“Such a dangerous attempt would be immediately punished by our mighty force, and Yoon Suk Yeol’s government and his army would be annihilated,” the North Korean leader threatened.

“Kim’s rhetoric exaggerates external threats to justify his regime focused on military spending in a struggling economy,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

“North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs violate international law, but Kim Jong Un is trying to present his destabilizing weaponry as a fair effort in self-defense,” the expert said.