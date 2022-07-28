Nubank installment pix: See how to use the new digital bank feature

Through the new tool Nubankcustomers can use their credit card limit to make a transaction via pix installments We are talking about “Pix no Crédito”, released last Thursday (21).

Users will be able to choose to make Pix with payment in a single installment or up to 12 installments. In any case, recipients receive the full amounts instantly.

Before carrying out the transaction, interested parties can still make a simulation to verify the possibility of the installments. However, according to fintech, the new feature is being released gradually.

How to use Nubank’s installment pix function

The operation can be performed in two ways, with a Pix key or with the Pix QR Code. Check out the step by step of both possibilities:

Transaction by a Pix key

Access the app Nubank; Click on the shortcut “Pix Area” and then on “Transfer”; Enter the transaction amount; Enter the Pix key; Confirm the data of who will receive the transfer; Go to “Choose how to transfer” and then “Credit Card”; Choose the number of installments you want; Review the transfer details; Enter your 4-digit password and you’re done.

Transaction by a QR Code

In your Nubank app, access the “Pay” shortcut; Once this is done, select “Pay Pix with QR Code” and, soon after, “Read QR Code”; Scan the code and confirm the data of who will receive the transfer; Click on “Choose how to pay” and then “Credit Card”; Choose the number of installments and review the transfer details; Enter your 4-digit password to complete the operation.

Nubank allows payment of slips with the card

users of Nubank can pay the slips with the credit card through the application itself. In addition to this option, it is also possible to pay the invoice amount in installments with a lower interest rate than that applied by other financial institutions.

The procedure for paying bills using the credit card of the Nubank It’s quite simple. Just open the bank application, click on “Pay” and then on “Pay boletos”. You can scan the barcode or type it in the space provided.

Next, you will need to go to “Choose payment method”, select the “Credit card” option and choose the desired amount of installments. The feature is revolutionizing payment methods and giving consumers more options.