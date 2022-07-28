Opening scene drastically changed in remake

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the most talked about Marvel movies in recent times, much because it is a watershed, with many fans enjoying and others hating Sam Raimi’s film.

But there is an undeniable fact about this production: one of its biggest enemies is not the Scarlet Witch but the remakes, which has always been a word that has been circulating the news and rumors about the film for months.

After several official reports from production people such as writers, producers and actors, commenting on how the movie or scenes of it would be different before the reshoots, it seems that this source still hasn’t dried up.

This time, Xochitl Gomez, America Chaves, revealed to Slashfilm that the opening scene of Doctor Strange 2originally, was quite different from what we saw in the final version of the film:

“Yes, that changed a lot of things. The main thing about Marvel is that they test screenings so they can make the movie what the fans want, make it what the Marvel movies are. We made a lot of changes for this remake, it was pretty insane. A lot of work, but it was a lot of fun and it was a challenge, but it was also a lot of fun reworking things that I had already done, doing it in a different style with different intentions and stuff. One main thing that changed is that Defender Strange was actually saving me at the beginning and it was a turning point, that when he died, it was me being heartbroken that someone who cared and was protecting me had passed away. So when we did reshoots, it was this major drastic change that Defender Strange was really betraying me and trying to take my power away from me.”

This change gave Gomez much more depth to work with, along with “a completely different perspective” and giving her “trust issues” with the MCU regular Doctor Strange throughout the film:

“Much more to work with, but it’s also a completely different perspective on her and her trust issues, because before it was all of that. A simple little thing like that can change a lot.”

This is yet another scene that will most likely never see the light of day and will forever be gathering dust in the Marvel archives, as well as many other scenes from the film removed or modified in reshoots.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is available on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

