Oppenheimer | Christopher Nolan’s New Film Has First Teaser Released

(Image: Universal)

One of the most anticipated releases of 2023, “Oppenheimer” won its first teaser. Christopher Nolan’s new film features Cillian Murphy in the role of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the “father of the atomic bomb”. Universal is streaming the teaser throughout the day, watch it below (no subtitles).

A new official image from the film was also released, below:

The film will tell the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who directed the Manhattan Project, the same one that led to the invention of the atomic bomb. The plot is based on the biography “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer”2006 Pulitzer Prize winner, written by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

The cast includes: Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer; Emily Blunt as the biologist and botanist, and Robert’s wife, Katherine Oppenheimer; Matt Damon is Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project; Robert Downey Jr. is Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the US Atomic Energy Commission; Florence Pugh is psychiatrist Jean Tatlock; Benny Safdie is theoretical physicist Edward Teller; Michael Angarano is physicist Robert Serber; and Josh Hartnett is American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence. Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, David Dastmalchian, Josh Peck, Alden Ehrenreich, Kenneth Branagh, Alex Wolff and Matthew Modine complete the cast.

Nolan directs and writes, producing with his partner Emma Thomas through Syncopy. Charles Roven, from Atlas Entertainmentalso produces, resuming the partnership established with the filmmaker during the Batman trilogy.

Hoyte van Hoytema is the director of photography, Jennifer Lame is the editor and Ludwig Göransson is the composer, all of whom have worked with Nolan on “tenet“.

“Oppenheimer” premieres July 21, 2023, distributed by Universal Pictures worldwide.