Oppo cell phones arrive in Brazil, official Zenfone 9 and more | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that happened in the last few days in another edition of Duty TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s edition we commented on the arrival of OPPO in Brazil, new releases of realme, Motorola and ASUS, rumors around the iPhone 14 Pro and new cases of explosions involving cell phones. Missed any of these news? Then keep scrolling down to see what happened.

New iPhone 14 Pro details





Apple is very close to presenting the new generation of its cell phones, and it is not surprising that with each passing day the secrets about the iPhone 14 family are scarcer. In recent days, rumors and leaks have focused on the most expensive models in the lineup, and apparently the iPhone 14 Pro will have notable advances. The first point commented is that all four devices will have the same RAM capacity: 6 GB. This has been speculated for some time, and now it has been reinforced, further saying that iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will have LPDDR5-type memories, while iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be stuck with LPDDR4X RAM. This is not the only cut expected in the cheaper models — or less expensive —, it is also expected that they do not have Apple’s new A16 Bionic chipset, which promises a performance increase of up to 30% and better energy efficiency. Instead, they will bring the same A15 Bionic seen on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. Finally, it is commented that the iPhone 14 Pro should not have such a big upgrade in its close-up-focused camera, keeping a 12-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom and 15x total zoom. A more powerful camera with a periscopic lens should arrive only next year with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which would bring 6x optical zoom.

Official Zenfone 9 with new design





ASUS is kind of missing from the cell phone market, but apparently it hasn’t done the same as LG and has given up on the category. After presenting the new ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro, the brand turns its attention now to the Zenfone 9, which arrives with some interesting news and maintaining the compact flagship proposal. OThe biggest change of the device in relation to the Zenfone 8 is in the look. As much as it maintains a smaller body than competitors and a screen with a hole in the upper left corner, the device has some design details that are far from what had been done by ASUS until then. Chief among them is the rear-panel camera array, which features two very large cameras without a module to link them together. The device has several color options and a matte finish, with some inscriptions there that talk about highlights such as the new gimbal stabilization and the 50-megapixel main sensor. In addition, several points of the predecessor were maintained, such as the 5.9-inch Full HD OLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, IP68 certification, ultra-wide secondary camera and 30 W rechargeable battery. slightly larger, which should help solve one of the 2021 model’s big problems, and the chipset is the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. ASUS has not confirmed the launch of the Zenfone 9 in Brazil, but considering the brand’s history, it is likely that it will arrive here by the end of the year.

Edge 30 Ultra may be more expensive than expected





Who should also present Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 phones soon is Motorola, which has already scheduled the launch of the Moto X30 Pro in China for early August. The cell phone will also be the first with a 200-megapixel camera in the world, which apparently will help increase its final price. According to new information published in recent days, the device should not cost less than 3,000 yuan in China, a price that corresponds to about R$ 2,400 in direct conversion. It is not a high value when compared to the Brazilian price, but it will certainly make some people rethink their purchase. In addition to it, Motorola should also present the Razr 2022 with Qualcomm’s new chipset, which would bring some notable changes compared to the Razr 5G presented there in 2020. The new folding phone would have a larger external screen, new cameras, a reworked internal screen and the most powerful in terms of hardware, unlike its predecessors that were focused on the intermediate niche. Those waiting for a battery upgrade to bring it closer to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 can also get excited, because apparently the new device will have a charge of 3,500 mAh, well above the 2,800 mAh of the Razr 5G and closer to Samsung’s rival. with its 3,700 mAh. According to a Lenovo executive, this is enough to guarantee autonomy of about 3 days, but of course we will need real tests to see how far this is confirmed. And as a cell phone company does not live only on flagships, Motorola has already come forward and revealed the Moto G32, a new intermediate model that brings some cool changes to the family. The first is in the look, which refines what was seen so far and puts the device closer to Chinese rivals. We also have a 50 megapixel main camera, a 90 Hz HD+ screen and other interesting differentials for the category.

New cell phone explosions





It’s been a while without reporting cell phone explosions, and apparently the pause time was enough for this to happen twice in a short time. The first case took place in the city of Campo Grande, in Mato Grosso do Sul. According to the report, the user was exercising with his Motorola One Fusion on his lap when he decided to stop to check the time on his cell phone. The device then began to heat up and smoke, and caught fire as soon as it was thrown away. As in several other cases, Motorola refused to exchange the device free of charge because it did not identify any manufacturing problems, concluding the expertise carried out as misuse. The user said that he will file a lawsuit against the company for moral damages, as he has always used the cell phone with the original charger and has never changed its parts. The second case took place in the city of Bengaluru, India. As in the previous case, the device was not even connected to the outlet when it all happened, and the user reported that he was just looking at WhatsApp conversations when the cell phone caught fire. Likewise, the user approached OPPO to see if he could get the exchange or any refund, as his device was a Reno 2, but the company denied the request after carrying out an investigation and concluding that there was also no manufacturing problem. The user will seek independent expertise.

Realme announces watch, headphones and more





realme took advantage of the week to make several announcements in India, renewing its portfolio in the country in the most varied areas. One of the highlights was the realme Watch 3, the brand’s new watch with a rectangular screen for tracking physical activities and monitoring information such as heart rate and blood oxygenation level. The smartwatch has a larger panel than its predecessor, new sensors, IP68 certification and battery for a week of typical use, according to the brand. Buds Air 3 Neo and Buds Wireless 2S headphones were also presented, where the first has an already established style totally wireless, while the second is of the neckband type, where a wire joins both sides and needs to be passed behind the neckband of the user. user. Other launches were the realme Pad X 5G tablet and a Full HD monitor, being the tablet focused on the intermediate niche with a premium look, thin edges and powerful hardware, while the monitor focuses on cost-effectiveness by bringing an almost 24-inch screen with a 75 Hz refresh. It is not yet known which products will be sold outside India, but at least the headphones and the watch can be expected in Brazil in the coming months.

OPPO officially arrives in Brazil



