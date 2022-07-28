Oscar and Vitinho on the agenda: Marcos Braz updates Flamengo’s situation in the market

Marcos Braz, Vice of Football for Flamengo, confirmed that Rubro-Negro has an agreement with midfielder Oscar, according to journalist Venê Casagrande. The manager was succinct when talking about the case and said that the next step is to find a middle ground with the Chinese club.

– Lack of clearance (from Shanghai Port-CHI). We have no problem with the player – said Braz, after the draw between Flamengo and Athletico for the Copa do Brasil, in Maracanã.

+ Who arrives and who leaves? The back and forth of the market in Flamengo



The red-black leader also commented on a possible departure of Vitinho in this transfer window. Flamengo even received a proposal for the athlete, but it was not accepted.

– Not good for Flamengo (the offer). We believe that the player still has a market for more.

Reinforcements on the way



In addition to the possibility of Oscar’s arrival, Flamengo may gain two reinforcements in the coming days. According to journalist Eric Faria, from “Rede Globo”, Chilean Erick Pulgar, who currently defends Fiorentina, is close to an agreement with Rubro-Negro.

+ Deadline ends, and Fla will not have new reinforcements until the end of the Copa do Brasil

Another foreigner who can paint is the Uruguayan Guillermo Varela. The side created controversy in Russia by triggering the FIFA clause and ‘forcing’ a departure from Dynamo Moscow. Varella is expected later this week to undergo examinations and sign a contract.