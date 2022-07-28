Palmeiras has competition for the signing of Bruno Tabata, from Sporting

Palmeiras’ target for this transfer window, Bruno Tabata has a decision to make in the coming days. This is because, as found by the OUR LECTUREthe player from Sporting, from Portugal, received a proposal to defend Sharjah FC, a club from the United Arab Emirates.

According to the source interviewed by the NP report, playing for a club in the Arab world is not among the 25-year-old Brazilian’s priorities. However, part of Tabata’s economic rights belong to Portimonense’s agent and majority shareholder, Theodoro Fonseca, who has a good relationship with the Arab market.

What weighs in favor of Palmeiras in this match with Sharjah FC is precisely the project offered and the confidence of the coaching staff that Bruno Tabata will be successful with the Verdão shirt.

After Sporting’s first refusal of an offer of €3 million (R$16.2 million at the day’s price) and another €2 million (R$10.8 million) for goals, the alviverde board made a second move, according to the conditions proposed by the Portuguese club: € 5 million (R$ 27 million).

Journalist Pedro Sepúlveda, responsible for reporting on Verdão’s first attempt by the Brazilian athlete, reported that Sharjah FC’s proposal is also €5 million.

Palmeiras is in the market looking for reinforcements for the squad. The team has recently secured the arrivals of striker Merentiel and Flaco López. However, the club has had exits as well, with Veron being sold to Porto, from Portugal, and Scarpa signing a pre-contract with Nottingham Forest, from England – he will leave Verdão at the end of the year.

