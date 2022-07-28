Palmeiras in the fight for Tabata and Fla near Pulgar

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the transfer window around the world.

In Brazil, Palmeiras continues in negotiations to bring Bruno Tabata, from Sporting (POR), but won a competitor for the 25-year-old player. Flamengo, on the other hand, referred the hiring of midfielder Erick Pulgar, 28, from Fiorentina (ITA).

In turn, Internacional tries to sign forwards Braian Romero, from River Plate (ARG), and Mikael, ex-Sport currently at Salernitana, in Italy. Meanwhile, São Paulo received another “no” from Santos by goalkeeper John.

In Europe, Barcelona continues to stir the market, beat the competition from Chelsea and announced an agreement with Sevilla for defender Jules Koundé.

Manchester United — who are trying to resolve the Cristiano Ronaldo situation — are preparing an offer for Milinkovic-Savic. The 27-year-old midfielder has a contract with Lazio until 2024.

O UOL Esporte highlights the main news of the day in the ball market. Check out some moves below:

Competition for Tabata

Palmeiras is negotiating the hiring of Bruno Tabata, from Sporting, and won competition for the Brazilian. Sharjah FC, from the United Arab Emirates, also showed interest in the Brazilian, and made a proposal closer to what the Portuguese club wants.

Sporting wants 5 million euros (R$ 26.5 million) fixed, also with the addition of an extra bonus value for variables. The São Paulo club’s proposal, however, was below the Portuguese metrics. Without optimism or pessimism, the expectation is that the situation will be resolved by the end of this week, as those involved are in a hurry.

Meanwhile, Palmeiras received a survey from a club in Tuquia by defender Kuscevic and is studying the proposal to decide what to do.

Another gringo in Fla!

Meanwhile, Flamengo is close to announcing the arrival of another foreigner, the Chilean Erick Pulgar. The 28-year-old midfielder belongs to Fiorentina (ITA) and is expected in Brazil to sign a three-year contract with the Rio de Janeiro club.

The negotiation, however, triggered protests against the fans, largely due to the controversial history of the player. Pulgar was involved in a hit-and-run in 2013, and this year, according to Chile’s “TNT”, he was reported in a case of rape of a 24-year-old woman in her home. Aware of all the controversies, the red-black board consulted the Chilean authorities before proceeding with the negotiations.

New “No” by John

Still among São Paulo clubs, São Paulo received a new refusal from Santos to hire goalkeeper John. Tricolor – who has Jandrei injured – offered R$ 6 million, but the Vila Belmiro team still doesn’t consider it ideal to release their reserve archer.

After offering R$ 4 million for John, São Paulo increased the amount, but Alvinegro did not like it. The clubs considered involving players in the transaction, but the conversation did not move forward.

Meanwhile, Santos opened talks to hire Franco Cristaldo, from Huracán. The club sees the negotiation “more peaceful” than with River Plate’s Juan Fernando Quintero, discarded after high values. The first conversations pleased the athlete who welcomes the possibility of switching to Brazilian football. Huracán should respond in the next few hours with a counter-proposal.

Attacking duo at Inter

Internacional wants to reinforce its attack and forward the signings of Braian Romero, from River Plate (ARG), and Mikael, from Salernitana (ITA). Romero is expected in Porto Alegre to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract with Colorado, which will buy 50% of the striker’s rights.

Mikael, ex-Sport, is in a situation to close with Inter on loan after being released by the Italian club. Mikael is already in Porto Alegre, accompanied by his manager.

Barça announces another

Among the most active clubs in the ball market, Barcelona reported today that it has reached an agreement with Sevilla for defender Jules Koundé. The athlete will still undergo medical examinations and sign a contract. The trend is that its bond will be valid until 2027.

As reported by the newspaper Sport, the Catalan team offered 50 million euros (about R$280 million) to Sevilla for the player, plus 10 million euros (about R$56 million) possible for stipulated sports goals.

The defender is one more in the long list of Barça reinforcements, which includes the likes of Franck Kessié, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

United eyeing

After failing to negotiate with Frenkie de Jong, Manchester United is preparing an offer of 42 million pounds (R$ 265.5 million) for Milinkovic-Savic, according to the newspaper “Messagero”. The 27-year-old midfielder has a contract with Lazio until 2024.

The amount, however, is below that stipulated by the president of Lazio, Claudio Lotito, who expects to trade the shirt 21 for around 59 million pounds (R$ 373 million). The Serbia player, who will face the Brazilian team at the Qatar World Cup, is treated as a Plan B at Old Trafford.