Palmeiras receives poll from Turkish club by Kuscevic

Palmeiras is having a busy period in the player entry and exit market. The name of the time is that of Kuscevic, who is the target of Turkish football. In recent days, Verdão received a survey to sell the defender and is studying the proposal to decide what to do.

According to the report by the THROW!, a representative of this team from Turkey brought the values ​​to the alviverde board. Club and figures are kept confidential by the parties involved in the deal.

The decision should not happen in the next few days, as there is no rush on the part of Palmeiras. The idea is to talk internally thinking about the sporting and financial aspects of this exit. The Chilean defender is not among the “non-negotiables” of the squad and is not a starter, but having another drop at this point would be bad.

If there is this exit, the board already knows that Abel Ferreira will want a replacement. That’s why everything will be studied in order to understand all possible scenarios, that is, if you sell Kuscevic, would it be feasible to bring a player of the same level to this window? What investment would it take to bring this replacement?

Not to mention the embezzlement for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores. Even though he is not a starting player, he is a piece that has evolved in recent years, he has been called up for his selection and is ready to enter the field if needed in an emergency. Only Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Murilo would remain in this profile, the other options would be young people from the base still maturing.

In November 2020, when Palmeiras signed Kuscevic from Universidad Católica de Chile, the investment was US$1.5 million (R$8.5 million at the time) for 50% of the rights. The goal is to make a sale with values ​​above those that were paid.

At 26 years old, Kuscevic has 40 games for Verdão, but he still hasn’t scored goals. For the club, under the command of Abel Ferreira, he won two Libertadores (2020 and 2021), a Copa do Brasil (2020), a Recopa Sudamericana (2022) and a Paulistão (2022).