People who are blocked on WhatsApp get WARNING? Understand!

O Whatsapp has become the fastest and most interactive way to communicate these days. With it, we can connect with anyone anywhere in the world. However, this is not always an advantage and an example of this is the people we can block for bothering us. But are they warned? Find out now in our article below.

How to block someone on WhatsApp

First, block someone on Whatsapp is relatively simple: just open the conversation where the unwanted contact is, click on the three dots on the right and go straight to “Block”. However, despite the ease, it is necessary to understand that a blocked person can still call outside the application. And therefore, it is important to be aware of some other details as we will see below.

Details about blocking people on WhatsApp

There are a number of details about blocking people on Whatsapp and one of the most important concerns some kind of warning for the person with whom we no longer want to be in contact. And the first answer is no: we don’t receive any notice when we block or when we are blocked in the Whatsapp. The reason for this is a kind of privacy so that we are not noticed when we perform a block. The main feature when we do this procedure is that the profile picture disappears from our contact list. When this happens, no more messages can be read and any kind of interaction no longer takes place.

However, that blocked person can still get in touch outside the app either by SMS or regular phone call. Also, if you are part of a group of Whatsapp with it, the interaction can continue and even be marked with “@”. For both situations, just blocking or even deleting the contact will not work. It is necessary to understand that the Whatsapp it is now also considered a social network and therefore, some other care is necessary.

Firstly, if you no longer want any contact with the person, in addition to blocking the app, you must do the same on the smartphone device itself. With groups, the measure should be more drastic: either leave or ask the admin to delete it.

