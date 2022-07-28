photos of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie on set have been revealed

While Warner has shared official photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken in recent weeks, photos from the shoot have been revealed.

inventory. While filming a feature film for Greta Gerwig starring the indispensable Mattel dolls, actor duo Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were cast on set. Matching cowboy hats on the head, a pink jumpsuit by Margot Robbie and a black and white t-shirt with fringe in the spirit of the Wild West, this still shows for the first time the reunion of the actors in the shoes of Ken and Barbie.

Other photos of Margot Robbie, still in a fuchsia jumpsuit, smiling alongside director Greta Gerwig, were also captured. It is clear that the atmosphere in the group is in good shape.

New images that, on the other hand, do not say more about the plot of this feature film, scheduled for release on July 19, 2023.

