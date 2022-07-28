Piggy Bank. Vasco Palmeirim’s new program already has a premiere date

The contest is called piggy bank and promises to bring the whole family together at home, but also in the studio. The program will be broadcast from Monday to Fridayby 9:30 pmwith presentation of Vasco Palmeirim. After taskmaster or The Voice Portugalit’s time for this new challenge for the presenter.

Vasco Palmeirim puts aside the general culture contest for now jokerto embrace the format that has its premiere scheduled for the day august 8. The format promises to put several families to the test in a general culture contest with the aim of winning the maximum possible amount of money.

This program is produced by Fremantle and uses Computer Graphic Imagery (CGI) for all dynamics, made in virtual games.

The game is divided into three rounds. At first, each family (with five elements) will have to correctly answer four questions that will be asked by the presenter. With each correct answer, the family accumulates an amount of money.

already in second round, the leader of each team, who is chosen before the game starts, cannot answer any of the questions that will be asked. It is up to the other team members to try to get the questions right. The leader is responsible for trying to guess who answered correctly, without having any information about the answers. The main objective of this round is to try to multiply all the value obtained in the previous round.

At third and final round, the task becomes more complicated. To be able to win all the accumulated value, each family will have to go to the Piggy Bank to deposit it. The leader will play an important role in this round. He will answer six questions, and each time he gets it right, his team members advance one space. In the end, the team earns the accumulated value for each family member who has reached Porquinho Mealheiro.

If everyone in the family manages to deposit the money they have earned, the leader is faced with a dilemma. You can receive the amount accumulated by the team over the course of the game, or you can answer a question that gives 50,000 euros.