Player clears Stray without letting the kitten take any damage!

Avoiding damage to your character is one of the most basic mechanics in almost any game. Stray, the “darling of the moment” game, takes this incentive further by featuring a cute kitten as the protagonist that most players don’t want to see get hurt. And youtuber Hayate Bahadori managed to close the game doing just that.

Bahadori took his time-honored skills to Stray and managed to play the entire game without letting a single Zurk touch the little orange kitten. For those who haven’t played it yet, the Zurks are basically the only enemies in the game. They jump and latch onto the cat, and having too many of them on your back for too long is game over.

To deem the play totally harmless, then, Bahadori considered that no Zurk could touch the cat. He explained to Kotaku that the hardest part of not taking damage in Stray it is at the beginning, precisely in the first encounter with creatures. “This is the hardest one because of the density of Zurks and how tight the area you’re moving in is,” he declared.

This is the first of three runs you do in the game just running away from the creatures, and which are the hardest moments to not let any Zurk touch the cat. There are other snippets of danger throughout the game, but they’re simpler to avoid problems.

Bahadori is known on YouTube for closing games without taking damage. He already did it with Assassin’s Creed, God of War, Jedi Fallen Order and others. As a simulation engineer, he likes to understand the minutiae of how game AI works and use that to master it.