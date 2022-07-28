Poland announces purchase of weapons of war from South Korea

Poland will buy about 1,000 tanks, more than 600 artillery pieces and dozens of fighter jets from South Korea, the Polish Defense Ministry announced after signing the acquisition agreement on Wednesday (27.Jul.2022). In part, the weapons will replace what was donated to Ukraine.

“Agreements have been signed that will significantly strengthen the Polish armed forces” said the country’s deputy prime minister and head of the Ministry of Defense, Mariusz Błaszczak. “This reinforcement is extremely important given the situation on our eastern border. We don’t have time, we can’t wait. We have to arm the Polish Army.”

According to the Polish defense, 980 tanks of the South Korean K2 model, manufactured by Hyundai Rotem, will be acquired. They are equipped with self-loading 120mm cannons. The first 180 will be delivered later this year. The rest will be manufactured in Poland from 2026.

As for artillery pieces, 648 self-propelled K9 armored howitzers were ordered. The first 48, manufactured by Hanwha Defense, should also arrive this year. A 2nd batch with the rest of the order is scheduled for the beginning of 2024. From 2025, according to the Polish ministry, the parts will also be produced in Poland.

As with the other equipment, the delivery of the 48 FA-50 fighters purchased from South Korea must be phased. The 1st batch, with 12 planes, will be sent to Warsaw by mid-2023, said the minister, without informing the value of the deal.

According to Polish Defense, the armored vehicles will, in part, replace the Soviet-era tanks that Poland donated to Ukraine in the war against Russia.