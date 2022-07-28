Raul Gustavo has edema in the thigh, lacks Corinthians on Saturday and tries to return in Libertadores | Corinthians

The test result alleviates the concern, as an edema is classified as an onset of wear, ruling out injury. Feeling little pain in the region, the defender has already started his recovery to be able to face Flamengo, next Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, for the first game of the Libertadores quarterfinals.

For this Saturday, against Botafogo, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship, at 7 pm at Neo Química Arena, Raul Gustavo will be absent.

This situation opens space for Balbuena’s consolidation in the starting lineup. The Paraguayan was the one who took the place of the defender revealed at the base of Timão.

Balbuena made a good debut in the 2-1 victory against Atlético-MG, last weekend, for the Brasileirão. With the Copa do Brasil game, Balbuena now accumulates 120 minutes on the field. Against Botafogo, this Saturday, he can gain more time.

Another option for this match is Bruno Méndez, who cannot defend Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil, but is available in the Brasileirão. Robert Renan and Robson Bambu are less likely alternatives.

If you don’t have Raul Gustavo for the first match of the Libertadores quarterfinals, Vítor Pereira will have to decide between these defenders: Gil, Balbuena, Bruno Méndez, Robson Bambu and Bruno Méndez.

