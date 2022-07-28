RB Slazburg beat Liverpool 1-0

RB Salzburg beat Liverpool 1-0 today in a friendly at the Red Bull Arena in salzburg, in Austria. The score was built with a goal from Sesko, still in the first stage.

This was the fourth match between Jurgen Klopp’s team this preseason. The Reds come from a rout over RB Leipzig and also add a 2-0 triumph over Crystal Palace and a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United.

RB Salzburg has been playing friendlies since the end of June and has already made its debut in the Austrian Cup, with a 3-0 victory over Fügen, and in the Austrian Championship, with a victory by the same score over Austria Wien.

The Reds’ next commitment will be against Manchester City, in the FA Super Cup, next Saturday (30), at 13:00 (Brasília time). The Red Bull team will face Sturm, also on Saturday, at 14:30 (Brasília time), for the Austrian Championship.

warm start

While Liverpool took the field for a friendly, RB Salzburg has already adopted a big game posture, imposing itself more in the match and looking to pierce the opposing defense.

It is worth mentioning that the Reds went to the game with their reserve team, already thinking about the confrontation with City. While the Austrians are already having official matches in their country’s competitions

Rain of missed chances

First for Liverpool. Darwin Núñez, inside the area, managed to dribble Solet, but when he tried to give another dribble, the ball ended up touching the defender lightly, taking away the chance of finishing. Soon after, the Uruguayan sent a kick to the crossbar.

As for the Austrians, the missed chance was unbelievable. Joe Gomez faltered in the defense and the ball fell to Sesko, who finished for a great save by Adrián. On the rebound, Fernando was in front, with the goal wide open, and kicked out.

Advantage of the Austrians

With so much trying, RB Salzburg managed to hit the net! Sesko carried the ball through the middle, scored with Okafor, receiving the return inside the area. The striker straightened his body and hit placed in the left corner of Adrián, with no chance for the goalkeeper.

RB Salzburg’s Sesko celebrates his goal against Liverpool Image: Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Great chance!

In the second half, Liverpool put their starters to play. In a good descent of the Reds players, after hitting and hitting inside the area, the ball was left with Luis Díaz, who, when coming face to face with Mantl, kicked over the goalkeeper and wasted a great opportunity to tie the confrontation.

english bombing

From the middle of the second half, the confrontation became a game of attack against defense, with Salzbrug closed and Liverpool looking for spaces in the opposing defense.

After the great opportunity of Luis Días, the Reds continued looking for a draw with chances from Alexander-Arnold, Salah, Fabinho and Firmino, but without success.