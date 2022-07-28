refereeing does not hide football cowardly from Felipão

Gabigol could be sent off in the first half. Arrascaeta, in the end, too. Penalty could have been given against Athletico. Flamengo continues to lose goals shamefully.

All this can be said about the goalless draw on Wednesday night, at Maracanã, for the Copa do Brasil. But nothing hides, nothing overshadows the cowardly football of the Paraná team.

We are in 2022 and we still live with the anti-game, the denial of the ball, the attack. Authored work by Luiz Felipe Scolari. And nothing special was seen in Rio de Janeiro.

Had they defended well, Athletico would not have given Flamengo so many opportunities. There were several, being largely dominated in most of the confrontation.

And the defeat was not configured by mere details. Also due to the chronic incompetence in the submissions that has characterized the Carioca team for years. And with different coaches.

The Hurricane was structured, invested for the season and has good players. He could play more, even if he was cautious, defending himself, but with a minimum of courage, of offensive play.

Zero shot in the direction of the opposing goal. Zero. Little time with the ball and non-existent counterattack in most of the match, except for a few shots at the end, with the opponent more disorganized.

The usual ones will defend and praise what was presented, of course. Athletico can even qualify, obviously, but the cowardly style does not deserve praise from those who are not part of the group of friends.

But worse and even more harmful to the sport even just the bad refereeing of Luiz Flávio de Oliveira. She castigated football, as the veteran coach’s team did with its old rejection of the game itself.

