Residents of more than 70 neighborhoods in BH will have 5G signal starting this Friday – Tecnologia

Belo Horizonte will have a 5G signal as of this Friday (7/29) and, initially, at least 73 districts of the capital will receive the new technology that promises more navigation speed. The connection, which should become more stable, will be activated through the operators Claro, Vivo and Tim.
Devices that are already compatible will show on the display which network they are connected to. “These devices will be able to connect to the 4G network where the 5G signal is not available and those with other technologies will continue to work normally, connecting to the networks to which they are compatible”, concludes Tim.
See in which BH neighborhoods Tim will make the 5G signal available:
- Girl Scouts
- Barreiro de Baixo
- black clay
- baroque
- belvedere
- Good trip
- Brazil Industrial
- Buritis
- cardoso
- Carlos Prates
- chestnut tree
- Castle
- Garden City
- pongelupe set
- Teixeira Dias set
- Estoril
- Forest
- employees
- Graja
- Gutierrez
- inconfidence
- independence
- America Garden
- Lourdes
- Luxembourg
- mother Gertrude
- manacs
- hoses
- miner
- Monsignor Messiah
- Our Lady of Glory
- New Cintra
- New Hope
- New Gameleira
- New Grenada
- New Sussa
- New Santa Ceclia
- Father Eustquio
- Palmares
- Pedro II
- Spring
- Santa Efignia
- Saint Helen
- Santa Lucia
- Santa Monica
- Santa Terezinha
- Saint Augustine
- so cristvo
- So Gabriel
- So louis
- Savassi
- Lord of the Steps
- Mountain range
- Zion
- Solar do Barreiro
- Tyrol
clear
During a press conference yesterday (7/27), Claro informed that the signal will be available in 17 districts of Belo Horizonte starting tomorrow. Look:
- Alpio de Melo;
- Girl Scouts;
- Santa Lucia Dam;
- Good trip;
- Helipolis;
- Whale Hospital;
- Lourdes;
- manacs;
- Minas-India;
- Black gold;
- paradise;
- Providence;
- St. Augustine;
- Saint Benedict;
- St. Bernard;
- So Gonalo;
- Savassi.
The operator has not yet informed, however, when the technology will become available for the other districts.
As well as BH, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa will also receive the signal from tomorrow and join Brasília, where the activation took place on July 6th.
5G is an evolution of 4G and has higher speed rates, with the ability to simultaneously connect thousands of devices without affecting the quality of the network.
next mining towns
The other cities in Minas Gerais will also have the 5G signal activated according to schedules established by Anatel, but there are still no dates set for this. After Belo Horizonte, municipalities with more than 500,000 inhabitants will be the next ones, which includes Uberlndia, Contagem and Juiz de Fora.