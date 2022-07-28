Residents of more than 70 neighborhoods in BH will have 5G signal starting this Friday – Tecnologia

BH receives 5G signal from this Friday (29/7) (photo: EVARISTO SA/AFP)

Belo Horizonte will have a 5G signal as of this Friday (7/29) and, initially, at least 73 districts of the capital will receive the new technology that promises more navigation speed. The connection, which should become more stable, will be activated through the operators Claro, Vivo and Tim.

Until today (28/7), two companies have already disclosed how the arrival of the new technology will be. Tim reported that customers from 56 neighborhoods will receive the signal. In the coming weeks, the number will reach 70 with the installation of new antennas already stipulated by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

“Some postpaid customers will have a package to boost their plans with an additional 50GB of internet, a live video streaming service focused on games, with broadcasts of e-sports competitions, in addition to music and creative content. And membership. the new package in the first three months after its launch guarantees free access for a period of 12 months. After this period, it costs R$ 20 per month”, informed Tim, guaranteeing that it will not be necessary to change the chip.

To enjoy the service, you must have a compatible smartphone. In Brazil, about 70 devices support the new network, according to updated data in a list released by Anatel itself. Look here.

Devices that are already compatible will show on the display which network they are connected to. “These devices will be able to connect to the 4G network where the 5G signal is not available and those with other technologies will continue to work normally, connecting to the networks to which they are compatible”, concludes Tim.

See in which BH neighborhoods Tim will make the 5G signal available:

Girl Scouts

Barreiro de Baixo

black clay

baroque

belvedere

Good trip

Brazil Industrial

Buritis

cardoso

Carlos Prates

chestnut tree

Castle

Garden City

pongelupe set

Teixeira Dias set

Estoril

Forest

employees

Graja

Gutierrez

inconfidence

independence

America Garden

Lourdes

Luxembourg

mother Gertrude

manacs

hoses

miner

Monsignor Messiah

Our Lady of Glory

New Cintra

New Hope

New Gameleira

New Grenada

New Sussa

New Santa Ceclia

Father Eustquio

Palmares

Pedro II

Spring

Santa Efignia

Saint Helen

Santa Lucia

Santa Monica

Santa Terezinha

Saint Augustine

so cristvo

So Gabriel

So louis

Savassi

Lord of the Steps

Mountain range

Zion

Solar do Barreiro

Tyrol

clear

During a press conference yesterday (7/27), Claro informed that the signal will be available in 17 districts of Belo Horizonte starting tomorrow. Look:

Alpio de Melo;

Girl Scouts;

Santa Lucia Dam;

Good trip;

Helipolis;

Whale Hospital;

Lourdes;

manacs;

Minas-India;

Black gold;

paradise;

Providence;

St. Augustine;

Saint Benedict;

St. Bernard;

So Gonalo;

Savassi.

The operator has not yet informed, however, when the technology will become available for the other districts.

As well as BH, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa will also receive the signal from tomorrow and join Brasília, where the activation took place on July 6th.

5G is an evolution of 4G and has higher speed rates, with the ability to simultaneously connect thousands of devices without affecting the quality of the network.

next mining towns

The other cities in Minas Gerais will also have the 5G signal activated according to schedules established by Anatel, but there are still no dates set for this. After Belo Horizonte, municipalities with more than 500,000 inhabitants will be the next ones, which includes Uberlndia, Contagem and Juiz de Fora.