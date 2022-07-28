Rigoni is released by São Paulo to complete his transfer to MLS

Emiliano Rigoni did not train with the rest of the São Paulo squad this Wednesday, at CT da Barra Funda. The Argentine striker was released to define the last details of his transfer to Austin FC, a team from the MLS, the main league in the USA, and will not face América-MG, this Thursday, in Morumbi, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Brazil.

The North American club recently opened talks with São Paulo to hire Emiliano Rigoni, who was on a low at Morumbi and had no space with coach Rogério Ceni. The proposal pleased the board, which decided to negotiate it as it prefers to recover a good part of the investment made in an athlete who has not had a sporting return for a long time.

Rigoni got off to a rocky start at São Paulo under Hernán Crespo. At the time, the Argentine striker seemed to feel at home to meet old acquaintances again, such as Martín Benítez, with whom he shared a locker room at Independiente, where Alejandro Kohan, then Crespo’s physical trainer, also worked.

Rigoni was one of São Paulo’s most decisive players last season, scoring 11 goals and recording six assists in 38 games, boasting an average of one direct participation in a goal every 2.2 games.

But, since Rogério Ceni took charge of the team, Emiliano Rigoni has not been able to repeat the level of performance he had in 2021 and has gradually lost ground. In 2022, there were just two goals and three assists in 32 matches. The striker has not been on the field since July 7, when he entered the final minutes of the rout against Universidad Católica, in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

Let’s go to the quarterfinals of @Brazil’s Cup! 🆚 America-MG

🏟 Morumbi

🗓 28/07 (Thursday)

⏰ 8 pm ➡️ Buy your ticket > https://t.co/WhCWQotMbf#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/bh72WMKoxG — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) July 27, 2022

